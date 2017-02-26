Hundreds sported blue-and-yellow toques as they marched through the streets of Pembroke on the Coldest Night of the Year to raise money to fight homelessness in the area.

The evening of Feb. 25, 115 communities across Canada engaged in the Coldest Night of the Year – a nation-wide walk to raise funds and awareness for the homeless and hungry while also putting participants in the shoes of those without homes who are struggling to survive in the bitter winter cold.

Renfrew County was among those participating communities, holding its first annual Coldest Night of the Year in support of The Grind Emergency Refuge (sponsored by The Grind Coffeehouse) and Renfrew County Safe Shelter for Youth (sponsored by Family & Children's Services of Renfrew County).

Both initiatives offer places of safety, support and recovery to those struggling through poverty and homelessness in Ontario's largest county geographically.

The Renfrew County Safe Shelter for Youth assists young people aged 16 to 21 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by helping them to obtain temporary shelter using a variety of accommodation options.

The Grind Emergency Refuge is a three-bed shelter (located within The Grind Coffeehouse in Pembroke) that provides temporary accommodation to assist adults who are homeless or who are at risk of homelessness.

“We’re a short-term emergency shelter with three private bedrooms. Individuals can stay up to four days and in that time period we'll be able to get them the supports they need to get into permanent housing,” said Jerry Novack, executive director of The Grind. “We are also the only shelter now in between North Bay and Ottawa area, so we service the whole Renfrew County. So in the past, if someone was homeless they would have had to go to north bay or Ottawa but now we can help them here in Pembroke.”

Both programs rely on community funding to operate in order to help these homeless youth and adults achieve the services, supports and skills they require for successful independent living.

The local fundraiser garnered 42 teams and 279 walkers who gathered together at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Pembroke before engaging in either a two-kilometre, a five-kilometre or a 10-kilometre walk through the streets of Pembroke to raise funds and awareness for homelessness in Renfrew County.

Just before heading out on the walk, it was announced on the Coldest Night of the Year website that they had reached their national goal of $4 million.

Of the 115 participating communities, Renfrew County’s was the first to reach its local fundraising goal of $40,000.

In fact, the event went above and beyond its goal by raising a whopping $68,449 with more funds still trickling in over the next few days.

“We were the first event in Canada to meet our goal. We even beat out Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary,” said Dave Studham, chair of the Renfrew County Coldest Night of the Year committee. “We always knew that Renfrew County residents were very generous, hey have been for yeas and years. But whenever you're planning an event, especially for winter if you’re having to deal with the uncertainties of weather, you really don’t know how things are going to turn out. So going into it we set a goal that we thought we could reach but this is beyond our expectations.”

Once the participants completed their journeys in and around the downtown core and arrived back at the Pembroke Legion, they were all treated to a warm chili dinner.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event to support The Grind Refuge and Safe Shelter for Youth, and we hope it continues to grow and get bigger every year,” said Studham.

