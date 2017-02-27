Canadian Cancer Society Community Office opens

At long last, the Renfrew County community office of the Canadian Cancer Society opened its doors of its new location to the public on Friday.

Back in December, the organization left its home of 20 years in the city's east end and took up stakes at 467 Pembroke St. West, near the intersection of Pembroke Street West and Munro Street in Pembroke. With the society launching some of its biggest campaigns in the coming weeks, it was a perfect time to hold a grand opening.

While the downsize has resulted in a smaller footprint and limited office space, community fundraising specialist Jessica Khouri said the new location offers them better visibility which can only raise their profile in the community.

“We feel it gives us a better connection to the community because we're more central,” said Khouri. “That can only create more engagement with our volunteers and people in the area.”

After being housed in the Red Cross building for two decades, the society conducted a review and decided it was time to move. The Renfrew County community office offers a variety of programs and services to those who have cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers within the communities of Renfrew County. The office is the point of contact for transportation inquiries, community programs and overall cancer information. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

“This is a big change for us,” said Khouri adding it feels new and fresh both physically and symbolically for the organization. “People are loving it.”

Community office manager Roger Martin said there are many benefits that go with the new location including the fact that it offers accessiblity for people with disabilities. He added the increased visibility has already yielded results.

“In our first two months here, we've picked up another 15 or so volunteers who ideally wouldn't come all the way out of town to see us or didn't even know we were there,” noted Martin.

The society will be officially launching the Relay for Life campaign in March. The annual residential campaign and daffodil sales will take place in April. The 2nd Annual Git’Er Done Mud Run will commence at Wilderness Tours in May.

