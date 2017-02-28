Learning about genocide

A forgotten act of genocide is getting light shone upon it.

Bishop Smith Catholic High School students got the chance Monday to learn about the Holodomor, a deliberately caused famine carried out in 1932-33 by the Soviet Union, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians.

Helping to relate the story is the Holodomor National Awareness Tour, which features the Holodomor Mobile Classroom (HMC), a state-of-the-art, interactive mobile learning space, to engage and educate students and the public across Canada about the Holodomor.

The vehicle is currently on a tour of Eastern Ontario, with stops in Renfrew and Ottawa this week. The tour is a joint project of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, supported by the Government of Canada and the Governments of Ontario and Manitoba.

Tara Crossman, a Bishop Smith teacher who's social justice class, along with the anti-bullying committee, helped bring the tour to the school, admitted she herself had never heard of the Holodomor, until she received a phone call from the organizers on whether she would like it to come in for a visit.

Her class, and four history classes from grades 8-12 spent time in the history bus, watching multi-media presentations which including accounts by the survivors of the famine, then taking part in interactive activities which re-enforced what they had learned.

"I'm hoping they will be able to equate the numbers with real people," Crossman said. "They are using media as a means of learning about this genocide, and hopefully by doing so learn to work towards preventing them from happening again."

The term Holodomor, Ukrainian for “inflicted death by starvation,” refers to the genocidal starvation of untold millions of Ukrainians in 1932–33. The Holodomor resulted from the brutal imposition of Soviet Communist policy in order to break the backbone of a young democratic movement in Ukraine.

In 1918, Ukraine fought for and achieved short-lived independence in 1918 before Ukraine was overrun by the Soviet Red Army and incorporated into the Soviet Union. In the 1920s, Soviet central authorities realized they needed more support from the populace and allowed for some cultural autonomy through the policy known as “indigenization.”

By the end of the 1920s, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin decided to stomp out Ukraine’s cultural autonomy, and launched a campaign of intimidation, arrest, imprisonment and execution of Ukrainian intellectuals, Ukrainian Orthodox church leaders, as well as Ukrainian Communist Party functionaries who had supported Ukraine’s distinctiveness.

Stalin also ordered the collectivization of agriculture, forcing people to work on government collective farms. The majority of Ukrainians were small-scale farmers, and they resisted the confiscation of their property. The more prosperous farmers and those who resisted collectivization were declared enemies of the state and either out of their homes and deported or executed. Between one to two million people met this fate.

It was in 1932 that the Holodomor fully came into effect. The Communist Party set impossibly high quotas for the amount of grain Ukrainian villages were required to contribute to the Soviet state. When villages were not able to meet the quotas, the authorities intensified the requisition campaign, confiscating even the seed set aside for planting and demanding that villagers pay fines for failure to fulfill the quotas in the form of meat and potatoes.

Members of Stalin's security agency, the NKVD, were sent to search homes to seize any remaining hidden food. Starving farmers attempted to leave their villages in search of food, but Soviet authorities issued a decree forbidding Ukraine’s peasants leaving the country.

It became a crime punishable by death to take as little as five stalks of grain. In some places, soldiers in watch towers stood on guard to be sure that desperate villagers did not take any of the harvest.

As millions starved to death, the USSR sold the crops that had been seized from Ukraine abroad.

No one knows for certain how many died as a result of this cruel action. As part of the Soviet cover up, records were sealed and destroyed, and the record keepers themselves either starved or were killed outright. Stalin himself was known to have boasted 10 million died, although a modern look at it believes around five million perished.

The West wasn't interested in knowing about it. Its countries were getting cheap grain, which Stalin flooded the market with, and all were too busy trying to deal with the effects of the Great Depression to worry about something happening out of sight in another land.

The Second World War and the German invasion of Europe made allies of the Soviet Union, which led the West to turn a blind eye to unpleasant truths. The Cold War shut down any flow of information which could have exposed the Holodomor, and it wouldn't be until the collapse of the Soviet Union did records outlining the plan of the deliberate starvation of a people come more fully to light.

Documents found in Communist Party and secret police archives proved Soviet authorities pursued policies that they knew would result in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians.

Kevin Viaene, one of the people operating this portable classroom, said this tour came about due to the efforts of Toronto-based educator Valentina Kuryliw, a Ukrainian Canadian who has tried for years to get the famine taught as part of the curriculum. There was a very real worry it could pass into history utterly forgotten, as survivors were reluctant to talk about it, and efforts by the Soviet government were mostly successful in keeping it secret until recently.

He said it would be others of the younger generation of Ukrainians who would make this happen, determined the world would know of this terrible use of famine as a means to crush dissent.

"This sheds light on history which cannot be forgotten," he said.