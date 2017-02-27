On Sunday, the Lumber Kings played host to the Gloucester Rangers during a special game night that kicked off with a ceremony to honour former Lumber Kings sniper and retired NHL-er Peter White.

Along with joining the Lumber Kings Wall of Honour, White was joined on ice by Lumber Kings owner and general manager Dale McTavish who presented him with a keepsake plaque in recognition of his incredible contributions to the Jr. A team, most notably his 1987-88 season.

Following the national anthem, White dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.

After the festivities, the Lumber Kings and Rangers launched into their stick-and-puck battle.

The game got off to a slow start with the Lumber Kings firing seven shots and the Rangers shooting six but no goals were scored throughout the entire first period.

Nine minutes into the second period, Lumber Kings’ Matthew Barnaby was penalized for cross checking and a minute later Rangers’ Ryan Cullen took advantage of the power play to fire home a goal (assisted by David Lafrance and Devyn Mayea).

At the 12 minute-mark, Lumber Kings’ Patrick Kyte cross-checked his way to the penalty box and once again the Rangers’ maximized the opportunity with Dan Martin netting a goal (off assists from Alex Robert and Ryan Cullen).

With the Rangers leading 2-0 as the game moved into the third and final period, the Lumber Kings finally got on the scoreboard with Matthew Barnaby sinking a goal within the first two minutes (assisted by Brendan Browne and Mitchell Culver).

Barnaby’s goal fuelled his team with greater energy and determination as they struck again a few minutes later with a goal by Peter Falivena (off assists from Jacob Kamps and Justin Felhaber).

By the 17-minute mark, with one three minutes to go, the game was tied 2-2 as both teams fervently battled for a final goal to secure their victory.

Despite the Lumber Kings’ best efforts, Rangers Drew Shields gained possession of the puck to bump his team up to a solid 3-2 lead which remained the final score by game’s end.

Out-of-town scoreboard: Carleton Place defeated Hawkesbury 1-0 and Cumberland doubled Smiths Falls 4-2.

Three-star-selection: Ryan Cullen (Star #1, Rangers), Ryan Glander (Star #2, Lumber Kings), Michael Cullen (Star #3, Rangers).

cip@postmedia.com