Play to honour famous Stonecliffe railway builder

The most famous figure to come out of Head, Clara, Maria Township will be celebrated in a new play set to debut this fall.

“Stonecliff,” a musical drama about Michael Heney, who built the White Pass and Yukon Railway, is anticipated to premiere in the township this October. The play is written by Conrad Boyce, an actor, director, producer and playwright, currently residing in the Ottawa Valley. Music for the performances will be provided by Matthew Lien, an internationally recognized musician and composer based in the Yukon.

The project was announced by Head, Clara, Maria Mayor Jim Gibson during the monthly session of Renfrew County council last week. After a show in Stonecliffe, the production will tour Deep River, Pembroke and Ottawa before heading to the Yukon and Alaska.

Michael James Heney was born on October 24, 1864, near Stonecliffe. At age 14, Heney left home to work on the newly founded Canadian Pacific Railway. He started as a water boy, then graduated to a track laying crew assistant and mule skinner. In 1883, he was included in a survey and location crew in the Selkirk Mountains, eventually becoming foreman.

“He ran away from home to work on the CPR and that became his life's passion,” said Gibson. “He ended up becoming a world-renowned builder of railways.”

Heney's best known for constructing the first two railroads built in Alaska, the White Pass and Yukon Route and the Copper River and Northwestern Railway.

“He is treated as a hero in the Yukon,” added Gibson.

His life came to a tragic end. Aboard a steamer destined for Seattle the vessel struck a rock off the northern coast of British Columbia, and sank. Heney went below decks to rescue his horses. Spending so much time in the frigid water, he developed pulmonary tuberculosis, from which he never recovered. He died on Oct. 4, 1910 in San Francisco at the age of 46. Today, a glacier, a mountain, and range of mountains in Alaska bear Heney's name. “Heney's Creek” near Stonecliffe is also named after the family. Gibson said it's an honour to see such a citizen recognized in this way.

“It's a really big deal,” he remarked. “It celebrates a local boy and everyone knows the affect of the railways, especially the CPR.”

