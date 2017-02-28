Pembroke Legion Branch 72 celebrates 90 years

Since 1927, Branch 72 of the Royal Canadian Legion has been serving the community of Pembroke, notably its veterans and their spouses.

On Feb. 24, the branch held a special celebration to commemorate the occasion of the 90th anniversary.

90th anniversary committee chair and past president Bob Denault offered the opening remarks in which he thanked everyone for joining the celebrations and commented on the significance of the milestone.

“There are 65 legions in Eastern Ontario but only we’re one of only three that are celebrating the 90th this year,” said Denault. “Many legions close long before they reach this point.”

Current legion present Brady Stewart attributed their success in reaching the milestone to financial support they’ve received from the City of Pembroke.

“I’ve been a member now nearly 40 years and the city has always been very supportive of the legion,” said Stewart. “Because we're a non-profit organization and specifically because we're a veteran non-profit organization we were relieved of our taxes and that's helped us stay alive. Since we’ve had lower membership and higher taxes to pay, we would not have been able to survive, but the city understand that and they helped us out.”

Representatives from the local branch welcomed a number of local dignitaries including MPP John Yakabuski, Mayor Bob Sweet, along with Lt-Col. Sanchez-Maloney and Chief Warrant Officer Desjardins of Garrison Petawawa.

Yakabuski and Sweet presented congratulatory certificates which Denault accepted on behalf of the legion.

“I am delighted to extend congratulations on this historic and momentous occasion. Founded by veterans as a place to provide support to those of World War I, the Legion continues to be a leader in the community, supporting veterans and their families, seniors and youth, and many local organizations. You are to be commended for your continuous efforts to ensure that the memory and sacrifices of those who gave their lives for freedom and democracy, prevail,” read the certificate of congratulations from Yakabuski.

They were also joined by a number of veterans, past legion presidents, members of the Ladies Auxiliary along with family friends.

After engaging in a few more congratulatory remarks to honour the day, a 90-year banner was revealed and guests partook in a cake cutting after which they mingled and shared memories of their years with Branch 72.

