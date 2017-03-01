The top broomball players from across the region vied for glory at the Eastern Ontario Regional Broomball Championships this past weekend in Petawawa.

More than 20 teams in seven divisions – elite men and women, intermediate men and women, masters men and women, and co-ed – took part in the event at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Of those teams, the three local competitors included Firestorm Intermediate Ladies from Pikwakanagan; McMillan Masters Ladies from Arnprior and Carleton Place and Mislead Co-ed from Quadeville.

Despite putting up a strong fight against the two other teams in their division, the Firestorm ladies placed third. For their first game, they were shut out 1-0 by the Relics. Later on, they were eliminated from the tournament after being defeated 3-0 by the Maple Shooters. When it came time for the two remaining teams to face off, the Relics reigned 2-0 against the Maple Shooters to claim the victory.

Defending champions Mislead Co-ed team were unable uphold their title for a second year in a row. They placed second of the three teams in their division. The first game saw the Hillbillies crush Mislead 4-1. Up next, the Hillbillies shut out Conway 1-0. Mislead struck back with a whopping 5-0 to eliminate Conway. In the final game, the Hillbillies defeated Mislead 1-0 after a double-overtime.

“We lost in double-overtime, so nothing wrong with that. We had a 1-0 lead and then late in the second period they tied up. So we went through a five-minute overtime of three-on-three with a goalie and then we went four-on-four with no goalie and they scored,” said Jason O’Brien, Mislead coach. “The Hillbillies are one of the strongest teams in co-ed, so it was a good game and we’re pretty happy with second place.”

Of only two teams in the Masters Ladies division, McMillan won both games against their ArrowStar rivals to take home the winnings title.

This marks McMillan’s second consecutive year of winning the regional tournament.

McMillan captain Deb Dewar said the secret ingredients to her team’s continued success to their excellent teamwork and determination to carry one another right to the end.

“We’re like a family, we play with a lot of heart and there's no one person that stands out more than the other. Everybody plays as a team. Also, patience is key, we have a lot of patience with the ball,” said Dewar. “And we enjoy the game whether we win or lose, but when we come out the winner it’s all the better. We’ve not won at regionals two years in a row and we won silver at provincials last year. So this year we’re hoping for gold and we’ll give it a really hard go and hope to come out a winner.”

In non-local team action, the Ballbroomers were crowned the Elite Mens champions, the Valley Gamblers took home the Masters Mens title, the Rebels reigned in Elite Ladies and the Vikings struck gold in Intermediate Mens.

The champions, including the local McMillan team, will be heading off to the provincial championships March 17 in Windsor where they hope to have continued success.

