New business project launched

The city of Pembroke will be seeking ways to help local businesses become more competitive.

To that end, its economic development department and its voluntary advisory committee will begin consulting privately with business owners starting in March. According to a press release issued Feb. 28, the city will be undertaking a Business Retention and Expansion (BR+E) project starting in March 2017. The BR+E project will be led by the City of Pembroke and supported by volunteer Pembroke Economic Development Advisory Committee (PEDAC) members. The project will focus on manufacturers in Pembroke and businesses that employ more than 15 people. It is intended to better understand the needs and challenges of the business community so action can be taken and policies can be developed to ensure that Pembroke continues to be a good place to do business. Jamie Bramburger, co-chairman of PEDAC and the manager of Community and Student Affairs with Algonquin College Waterfront Campus, said the committee is looking forward to supporting this project along with the city. "We see great value in connecting directly with the business community and collecting data so we can better understand the needs and challenges of Pembroke businesses," he said.

The main objective of the BR+E project is to assist existing businesses within the community to become more competitive, which will in turn increase the chances of those businesses staying in the community.

The focus of the project is on assisting existing businesses rather than attracting new ones because existing businesses account for about 70 per cent of all new jobs.

Mayor Michael LeMay said they are looking forward to hearing from the business community, and truly understanding what their main challenges are and what the city can do to help them.

PEDAC , along with Heather McConnell, the city’s economic development officer, will conduct the confidential business interviews over the next few months.

Businesses should expect to receive a letter asking them to participate in the project within the next two weeks.

If you are a business that is interested in participating but did not receive a letter, you can contact Heather McConnell at 613-735-6821 ext. 1500 or hmcconnell@pembroke.ca.