New business project launched
Downtown Pembroke
The city of Pembroke will be seeking ways to help local businesses become more competitive.
To that end, its economic development department and its voluntary advisory committee will begin consulting privately with business owners starting in March.
According to a press release issued Feb. 28, the city will be undertaking a Business Retention and Expansion (BR+E) project starting in March 2017. The BR+E project will be led by the City of Pembroke and supported by volunteer Pembroke Economic Development Advisory Committee (PEDAC) members.
The project will focus on manufacturers in Pembroke and businesses that employ more than 15 people. It is intended to better understand the needs and challenges of the business community so action can be taken and policies can be developed to ensure that Pembroke continues to be a good place to do business.
Jamie Bramburger, co-chairman of PEDAC and the manager of Community and Student Affairs with Algonquin College Waterfront Campus, said the committee is looking forward to supporting this project along with the city."We see great value in connecting directly with the business community and collecting data so we can better understand the needs and challenges of Pembroke businesses,” he said.