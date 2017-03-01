Pembroke police officer retires

Andrew Gagne has finished his last shift.

The veteran Pembroke police officer - who started first with the Pembroke Police Service and then joined the Ontario Provincial Police when the city switched to them in July 2013 - retired Tuesday after 32 years of service.

"I always wanted to be a cop since I was a young boy," Gagne said. "I had the urge, I guess."

Born and raised in the former Stafford Township, Gagne attended both Bishop Smith and St. Joseph grade schools and Champlain High School. After working at a number of different jobs following his graduation, at 22 he decided if he was to follow through on his desire to be a police officer, it had to be then.

"I had five or six active applications out there to various police services, including Pembroke and the OPP," he said. It would be Pembroke that would hire him on March 4, 1985, then sent him to police college in October of that same year.

"That was the Pembroke Police way of doing things," he said.

Gagne had a varied career within the Pembroke Police Service, as a front line constable first, then he did a three-and-a-half year stint as a detective.

After coming out of the detective office, Gagne took on a supervisor role as an Acting Sergeant, then took over court operations for five years.

In 2011, he was promoted to Sergeant and ran a platoon of officers until the Pembroke Police Service was disbanded and amalgamated into the OPP in 2013.

"When I joined the OPP, I was back on the road for a year and a half ," Gagne said, until he became an Operational Support Sergeant. While doing that job, he was asked to fill in the vacancy for Staff Sergeant from June to September 2015 until a permanent one could be found.

Asked about what he is most proud of in his accomplishments as a police officer, he said the highlight of his career was in 1997, when he took part in catching a trio of bank robbers, who in rapid succession had been hitting a series of banks within the Ottawa Valley. He arrested them shortly after the robbers had held up the bank in Cobden, with the take down happening at Cobden's Astrolabe Arena.

There is also the fundraiser he and his friend and police colleague Rob Dickie set up - the Tour de Ottawa Valley. It was a fundraising bicycle ride between Pembroke and Ottawa, and when it ran six times from 2004 to 2010, it raised $50,000 for local causes.

"I've always been a community minded cop," Gagne said, "and I'm always amazed at the community's generosity."

Asked what he'll miss most about leaving the life of law enforcement, Gagne is quick to say the people he's worked with over the years.

"You spend 32 years in two different organizations, and you make a lot of lifetime friends," he said, some of whom are now dead and gone.

"I was fortunate in that I've worked with a lot of good people over the years."

Gagne said he is amused by one aspect of his brief role as Staff Sergeant.

"When I started back in 1985, my first job with the Pembroke Police was to brush the snow off the chief's car and warm it up," he said. Now at the end of his career, one of his duties had been overseeing the warming up and cleaning of police vehicles, except this time it was 30 of them.

"It's like full circle."