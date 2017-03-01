Sean Chase/Daily Observer Competing at the 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival was Anna Kamaeva (left), from Valour K-12 School, who took second place in piano solo Baroque achieving per cent and third place in piano solo Baroque ( per cent). Kelly Ding, from Mackenzie Community School, took first place in 20th/21st century (88 per cent), second place in piano solo classical (86 per cent) and second place in piano solo romantic (88 per cent). Kurt Zhou, also from Mackenzie, took first place in piano solo classical (88 per cent), first place in piano solo Baroque (87 per cent), first place in piano solo romantic (89 per cent) and second place in piano solo 20th/21st century (85 per cent). Andrew Hodson took third place in piano solo classical (85 per cent), third place in piano solo romantic (86 per cent), third place in piano solo (86 per cent) and third place in piano solo Baroque (83 per cent).