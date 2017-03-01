Students excel at 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival
Sean Chase/Daily Observer Competing at the 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival was Anna Kamaeva (left), from Valour K-12 School, who took second place in piano solo Baroque achieving per cent and third place in piano solo Baroque ( per cent). Kelly Ding, from Mackenzie Community School, took first place in 20th/21st century (88 per cent), second place in piano solo classical (86 per cent) and second place in piano solo romantic (88 per cent). Kurt Zhou, also from Mackenzie, took first place in piano solo classical (88 per cent), first place in piano solo Baroque (87 per cent), first place in piano solo romantic (89 per cent) and second place in piano solo 20th/21st century (85 per cent). Andrew Hodson took third place in piano solo classical (85 per cent), third place in piano solo romantic (86 per cent), third place in piano solo (86 per cent) and third place in piano solo Baroque (83 per cent).
Piano sessions at the 2017 Kiwanis Music Festival in Pembroke began on Monday morning, Feb. 27 at Festival Hall Centre For The Arts.
Class 111: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 1
1. Carter Hamilton 87
2. Bronwyn Abbey 86
3. Daniel Hodson 85
3. Wilson Lazarus 85
3. Ella Noble 85
Class 100: Piano Solo – Romantic – Pre-Grade 1 – 5 yr. & under
1. Macee Harris 87
2. Roger Liu 85
Class 102: Piano Solo – Romantic – Pre-Grade 1 – 7 & 8 yr.
1. Kierra Shields 89
2. Kevin Gong 88
3. Rockland Dougherty 87
Class 103: Piano Solo – Romantic – Pre-Grade 1 – 9 & 10 yr.
1. Ben Johnson 87
2. Lily Seegmiller 86
2. Lana Russell 86
3. Michael Greene 84
Class 104: Piano Solo – Romantic – Pre-Grade 1 – 11 & 12 yr.
1. Zachary Greene 86
Class 112: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 2
1. Andy Chen 87
2. Grace Ding 86
3. Grace Gagne 85
Class 113: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 3
1. Kira Clarke 88
2. Krisha Alexander 87
Class 116: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 6
1. Ava Chen 88
2. Brian Kong 87
3. William Wang 85
Class 141: Piano Solo – Post Romantic – List D – ARCT
1. Hai-Ling Rao 88
Monday afterenoon – Feb. 27
Class 114: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 4
1. Sam Mills 88
2. Jiya Dadhiala 87
2. Lydia Gong 87
3. Chris Won 85
3. Emily Qin 85
3. Paige Douglas 85
Class 115: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 5
1. Anne-Li Seguin 88
2. Andrea Geiger 86
3. Riley Fabian 85
Class 117: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 7
1. Kurt Zhou 89
2. Kelly Ding 88
3. Andrew Hodson 86
3. Anna Kamaeva 86
Class 118: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 8
1. Elizabeth Kelly 88
2. Mackenzie Graham 87
3. Gary Liu 87
4. Alex Harding 87
3. Mariah Pecoskie 86
6. Kathryn Nicol 86
Class 121: Piano Solo – Romantic – List C – ARCT
1. Hai-Ling Rao 90
Class 119: Piano Solo – Romantic – Grade 9
1. James Hodson 89
2. Vanessa Ringuette 88
3. Stephen Chi 87
Class 120: Piano Solo – Romantic – List C – Grade 10
1. Catherine Xu 88
2. Renee Kong 87
3. Gabrielle Lau 86
Class 181: Piano Solo – Classical – List B – ARCT
1. Hai-Ling Rao 89
Class 179: Piano Solo – Classical – Grade 9
1. Stephen Chi 88
2. James Hodson 87
2. Vanessa Ringuette 87