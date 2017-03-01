Trudeau says no Tory seats safe in Calgary

The Tory party favoured to win two city byelections are "all hat and no cattle" in failing on pipeline approvals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday as he rallied his Calgary faithful.



Trudeau also said winning two seats in the city in the 2014 federal election shows there are no safe seats for the Conservatives.



"They've taken Albertans for granted for so long and will continue to ride on that," Trudeau told reporters.



The ridings of Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore were vacated by former prime minister Stephen Harper and current Alberta PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney respectively.



Both political heavyweights won those seats in earlier years by taking about two-thirds off the vote.



Trudeau said he was under no illusions about the challenge his candidates face in Calgary in the campaign running up to the April 3 byelections.



"We actually got pipelines approved and the way we did that was by showing leadership on the environment."



"We know conversations we're having at the door aren't always going to be easy in ridings always held by the Conservatives," said Trudeau, flanked by candidates Haley Brown running in Midnapore and Scott Forsyth who's contesting Heritage.



But he said for all the Conservatives' "chest-thumping about how they're pro-Alberta...we actually got pipelines approved and the way we did that was by showing leadership on the environment."



Conservatives accustomed to Calgary votes, he said, "talk a great game but as you say around here, are all hat and no cattle."



Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose was also stumping in the city for her party's hopefuls, Bob Benzen in Heritage and Stephanie Kusie in Midnapore.



Her party isn't taking either of the seats for granted, said Ambrose, but added Trudeau's plans for a federal carbon tax atop an already unpopular one in Alberta will make things tough for the Liberals.



'This byelection's going to be about who's standing up for the taxpayer and working people," she said.



"This is going to be about the carbon tax..Mr. Trudeau is coming into to town tonight be tell them the panacea is the carbon tax.



"We know it's a disaster in Ontario and it's a disaster here and Mr. Trudeau is carrying on like nothing is happening."



Trudeau said a carbon tax is a market-oriented solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, an approach Conservatives traditionally favour.



And he noted Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong has voiced support for a carbon tax.



The Prime Minister said Wednesday's visit was his sixth to Calgary in the past year.



Said Ambrose: "I get to come back to Alberta a lot more often than him."



Trudeau was expected to headline a rally of Liberal faithful at Stampede Park.

