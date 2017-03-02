I just read in the news that you were calling “average” Canadians that wrote to you about issues. I am sure we would all agree that there is no one more “average” than me.

The story was aglitter with how fun it was and, on this I am not 100 per cent sure, the call came with a pillow with your face on it to kiss at night. You guys are just so clever with those photo ops.

To begin with, I did not vote Liberal in the last election. Nor have I ever given money to your party – no $1,500 a plate paid-for-access dinner for me. But I know those things don’t matter to you.

But first I want to tell you about some things you’ve done that I support: more pipelines, no electoral reform, Keystone XL. Keep going on that front.

On some other matters, I think you are taking some heat you don’t deserve. For example, 24 Sussex - the official residence for all prime ministers of all parties – I suggest they tear it down and build a new one.

Your nannies (or nanny now that one left) I have no problem with. Staff for your wife? I am OK with that too. Just make sure we know the true costs.

The costs of protection, of not being able to travel commercial airlines, of needing to travel with a security detail...I have zero problem with that. I want all prime ministers – past, current, future – to be safe.

On climate change, the Paris Accord and your singular focus on the issue I would offer that, now that we have signed on, can we just shut up about it? Not completely. Just not to the obnoxious degree that you, your minister, and your senior staff rant about it.

Quite honestly we have bigger issues than what is going to happen in 2030. But you are obviously intent on doing something about it so go right ahead. It's your war paid for out of our pockets.

Using taxes to “change behaviour” means to tax us to death until we submit to your agenda. It's your preferred route obviously but if we were serious about climate change electric cars wouldn’t cost $70,000 for a car that carries 15 clowns at the circus.

Now, this brings me to my issue. It’s a simple request really.

It’s premised on there being only one tax dollar: a dollar spent on vanity is a dollar not spent on health care or even the environment. So here is my request:

Prime Minister can you, your staff and your ministers quit blowing our tax money on the vanity of travel and expenses? For example, the other night in Germany, you spoke at a black tie event and scolded business leaders for not worrying enough about the common man.

Here are some of your lofty words:

"No more brushing aside the concerns of our workers and our citizens. We have to address the root cause of their worries, and get real about how the changing economy is impacting peoples' lives."

To repeat: “get real”.

Quite honestly sir, I laughed when I read your comments. “Get real”? Really? You uttered those words? I am curious: did you hear them during your Christmas vacation on the private island of a billionaire?

Did you hear them when you flew more than 350 people to Paris to attend a climate change conference? Did you hear them when you flew a small army of folks to the Obama state dinner?

Perhaps it was when you saw the $6,000 plus photographer bill for your environment minister at that conference. Perhaps it was when you saw her $18,000 airline ticket travelling between Ottawa and Paris (PS: do you know that jets are the most carbon intensive form of travel?)

Perhaps it was when you saw that your office spent more than $18,000 in coffee and refreshments between January and November in 2016 – $18,693.33 to be exact.

Perhaps it was when you paid more than $85,000 to move your best friend to Ottawa from Toronto to work for you. That $85,000 represents collectively the yearly meagre tax breaks you've given to 20 families. All spent on the move of one person that was going to work for you regardless after he sold a million dollar home.

Perhaps it was when we paid more than $10,000 to fly a staff member to Madagascar to “advance” your attendance at an event there. Fluff your pillow, make sure a glass of water was at your podium, that sort of thing.

Now I do not like to use your own words against you but in Germany you said:

"Increasingly, inequality has made citizens distrust their governments, distrust their employers. It turns into 'us versus them."

Increasingly sir what feeds distrust is a prime minister that says one thing and does the complete opposite. You need to travel lighter. You need to tell your ministers and your staff to quit blowing our money.

Please don’t tell me how it was “within the rules” or that “Harper did it.. You promised to be different. “Happy Ways”, Not “Same Old Ways.”

It’s a small favour to ask. If you deem it worthy to talk about I will be waiting by my phone.

Sincerely,

Paul