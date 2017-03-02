The Phoenix Centre is bringing the lights, camera and action with their First Class Film Nights.

This past January, the Phoenix Centre for Children and Families kicked off their First Class Film Nights – a fundraiser in support of its Crisis and Trauma Program.

In co-ordination with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the fundraiser has been bringing an acclaimed Hollywood movie to Pembroke’s Festival Hall every month.

The First Class Film Nights committee hand-picked four independent and award-winning films that haven’t been made available on Netflix or at the local cinemas due to their limited release.

In January and February, attendees were treated to Genius (starring Jude Law, Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman) and The Dressmaker (starring Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth).

On March 8, film buffs will be delighted by Captain Fantastic – a heartwarming comedy starring Viggo Mortenson, that follows the story of a family who is forced by circumstances to reintegrate back into society after living in isolation for a decade.

The final film, to be shown on April 5, will be the Oscar-nominated drama Lion. The Australian biographical film is based on the memoir ‘A Long Way Home’ by Saroo Brierley. The drama stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman and it tells the tale of five-year-old Saroo who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometres from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

“The committee chose the movies after reviewing a list of ones available through TIFF. We wanted to make sure that they catered to different interests and we looked at reviews to see which ones had big names and what would be appealing,” said Katie Tollis, Phoenix Centre marketing and communications coordinator.

Purchases of tickets to First Class Film Nights will allow the Phoenix Centre to improve and enhance its programs and to attain its vision to support all children and families in the achievement of optimal mental health and well-being.

Tollis describes the First Class Film Nights as a way to “enjoy award-winning movies while supporting a great cause”.

All films will be showcased at the Festival Hall Centre for the Arts, located in Pembroke, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and films starting at 7:30 p.m.

Along with the cinematic entertainment, wine and Square Timber Beer will be available for purchase before the show times along with popcorn and other confections.

A bundle for the final two films can be purchased for $30 or individual tickets can be purchased for $20. Tickets are available at The Phoenix Centre, Frank Carroll Financial, Mulvihill Drug Mart (Petawawa), the Pembroke Mall Office, on Eventbrite.ca or at the door.

For more information on these first class films, visit phoenixpembroke.com

