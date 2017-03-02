Foundation gives $40,000

It's the program that keeps on giving.

The Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation (PPDCF) has distributed $40,000 worth of grants, and celebrated that accomplishment with a gathering at Anthony’s Restaurant.

On Wednesday, 14 wide ranging organizations received grants from this program, which this year is matching funds with Community Foundations of Canada ("CFC"). The foundation raised $20,000 and that was matched by CFC to provide $40,000 to the community. The program is part of a celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

The foundation's funds were made possible by the 100 Women Campaign, Jason Blaine and the management board of the foundation.

Elizabeth Radley-Walters, PPDCF board member and chairwoman of the 100 Woman Committee, said this was a special year, meaning special things could be accomplished.

"This initiative is made possible by the Community Fund of Canada's 150th, a collaboration between the PPDCF - 100 Women, the Government of Canada and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast," she said.

The 100 Woman Campaign itself raised $10,000, which was matched by the CFC to have a total of $20,000 for the community. On top of this, the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund

stepped forward and donated $5,000, while the PPDCF board added another $5,000. This extra $10,000 was also matched by the CFC, meaning a total of $40,000 in grants could be handed out.

Tami Sylvestre, speaking on behalf of Jason Blaine, said they were very happy to hop on board and contribute to the cause. She said in the three years since they were formed, the Blaine fund has raised more than $200,000 for local causes, with planning for the fourth annual golf tournament and concert well underway.

Matt Bradley, chairman of the PPDCF board, said what they have accomplished this year, as well as other years is reason to feel proud.

"It is enormous for a community of this size to be handing out $40,000," he said.

The mandate for the community foundation was to build up a permanent source of funds to be raised locally and used to meet local needs.

"The intent of the community foundation is it will be there for a long time to come," Bradley said. "We need to be proact6ive to give back as best as we can, while doing our best to meet our community needs."

This year, eligible projects were to engage Canadians from all walks of life in a wide range of local projects that build community, inspire a deeper understanding of Canada, and encourage participation in a wide range of initiatives that mark Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The 14 recipients who received grants are as follows:

- Algonquin College, $2,000 to help cover their Canadian history speaker series;

- Arnprior and District Humane Society, $2,000 for their humane education program;

- The Circle of Turtle Lodge, $5,000 for the Finding Our Way program;

- Columbus House, $3,000 for two safe beds in their youth shelters;

- Eganville and District Senior Citizens' Needs Association, $1,682 for a special stone bench to help celebrate 150 years of volunteers;

- the Ottawa Valley Historical Society and its Champlain Trail Museum, $2,195 to help upgrade the museum's website and its community quilt initiative;

- the Pembroke and Area Airport, $2,015 to help support a fly-in, in which pilots from across the province and beyond visit the airport for the day to showcase aviation;

- Pembroke Boys and Girls Club, $3,658 to help fund The Great Outdoors, a series of six field trips;

- Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre, $600 for a historical sign;

- Elevate Youth Fitness Centre, $2,600 to expand programs, include a cultural element such as from the Algonquin community;

- Renfrew County Youth Services and the Child Poverty Action Network, $5,000 for the Tools for Schools program, which provides a backpack filled with school supplies, and new shoes to children who need it;

- Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre, $3,000 for three events to celebrate cultural history with an eye to the future;

- Valley Employee and Family Assistance Program, $2,250 to create mental health e-resources;

- Veterans Voices of Canada Association, $5,000 to help keep history alive by interviewing and recording the stories of 10 Pembroke and Petawawa veterans.