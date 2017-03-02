New condos coming for Pembroke

A new condo development in Pembroke is set to break ground as early as this spring.

If everything goes to plan, Champlain Place will begin rising this year on a site overlooking the Ottawa River. The three-storey, 39 unit complex is to be located on a parcel of land lying on the east end of Joseph and Maple Street, in sight of Supple's Landing.

On Tuesday, Re/Max agreed to host a public information night about the project at their new office at 464 Pembroke St. W., held to stir up interest in the development, and hopefully generate sales before the first bricks are laid.

Tom Gallivan of Gallivan Developments Inc., said something like this has never been offered to the Pembroke area before. He said judging from the amount of interest they have been receiving - 40 people attended a private showing on Monday, and there was a steady stream of interested buyers attending Tuesday's open house - it appears the area is ready for this type of development.

"We've been making our presentation to the community, informing them of the project and what it entails," he said.

Developments like this depend on pre-sales of condominiums in order to make them economically viable, and based on the reaction and those who have signed up to date, that isn't going to be an issue.

"It has been encouraging," Gallivan said.

Gallivan and his partners, Pembroke businesspeople Bert Fleury, Mark Wheaton and Judy DeGreer, have been working on this development for a while, and are pleased to see it on the verge of becoming reality.

The complex will be a mix of one and two bedroom units, 13 to a floor, with eight of them facing the Ottawa River on each floor. Buyers will have four different floor designs to choose from, with the single bedroom ones 867 square feet in size, and the two bedroom ones with a choice of 1,254 square feet and 1,444 square feet.

Gallivan said there will be heated and secure underground parking, two elevators, modern fire detection and sprinkler systems and other features, with the complex meant for the older portion of the population.

He said they hope to be able to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in late spring or early summer.