New condos coming for Pembroke
A new condominium development is getting ready to break ground in Pembroke this year, and those behind it held an open house on Tuesday to let the public know about Champlain Place. In the photo are, starting from left, Tom Gallivan of Gallivan Developments and his partners Judy DeGreer, Bert Fleury and Mark Wheaton. They hope to break ground by late spring.
A new condo development in Pembroke is set to break ground as early as this spring.
If everything goes to plan, Champlain Place will begin rising this year on a site overlooking the Ottawa River. The three-storey, 39 unit complex is to be located on a parcel of land lying on the east end of Joseph and Maple Street, in sight of Supple's Landing.
On Tuesday, Re/Max agreed to host a public information night about the project at their new office at 464 Pembroke St. W., held to stir up interest in the development, and hopefully generate sales before the first bricks are laid.
Tom Gallivan of Gallivan Developments Inc., said something like this has never been offered to the Pembroke area before. He said judging from the amount of interest they have been receiving - 40 people attended a private showing on Monday, and there was a steady stream of interested buyers attending Tuesday's open house - it appears the area is ready for this type of development.
"We've been making our presentation to the community, informing them of the project and what it entails," he said.