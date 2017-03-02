OTTAWA – The Pembroke Lumber Kings found themselves down early and were not able climb out of the hole as they lost 6-2 to the Ottawa Junior Senators.

The loss officially eliminates the Kings from the Central Canada Hockey League playoffs, making this the first time since the 2003-04 season that Pembroke has not qualified for the post season.

By the end of the first period the Junior Senators had build up a 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Jaren Burke a minute and a half into the game, with the help of Zachary Cross and Craig McCabe. McCabe and Chiwetin Blacksmith then scored less than a minute apart midway through the first with the assists to Darcy Walsh and Griffin McGregor and Isaac Anderson and Luck McCaw respectively. Hubert Delisle rounded out the scoring with the help of McCabe and Jackson Alexeev.

Less than two minutes into the second period, Brendan Browne scored his 23rd goal of the season to get Pembroke on the board. Setting up the goal were Matthew Barnaby and Jarred Vroman.

Late in the period, Ottawa went back on the offensive and increased the lead to 6-1 after Elie Boulerice and Cross scored two minutes apart. Nicholas Samson, Delisle, McGregor and Alexeev registered the assists.

In the third period, Luka Marinic capitalized on a power-play opportunity, beating the Junior Senators's goalie Nicholas Campbell after being set up by James Buckley.

This was the only time special teams figured into the scoring as Pembroke was 1-for-6 with the man advantage while Ottawa's did not have any power plays. The Kings only penalty was to Shane Spencer late in the first but Ottawa was penalized before and during the penalty so it did not result in a man advantage.

In the nets, Jake Smith took the loss after allowing four goals on six shots in the first before Ryan Glander came into the game and proceeded to make 22 saves on 24 shots. At the other end of the ice, Campbell made 22 saves on 24 shots for the win.

The season is winding down for the Kings with only five games go to. Pembroke travels to Smiths Falls tonight to take on the Bears at 7:30 p.m. Before returning home Sunday night to host the Kemptville 73's for a 7 p.m. contest.

Three stars: The three stars of the game were Ottawa's Craig McCabe and Jackson Alexeev first and second respectively and Pembroke's Ryan Glander third.

Tpeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie