Valley Pulpit: Diarrhea, vomit and righteousness

My wife and I have four boys. [Yes, I heard that intake of breath. ‘Your poor wife!’ I hear you say …] As you can imagine, home is a pretty rambunctious and rowdy place to be at times!

Our boys usually rise early on the weekend and sleep late on a school day (typical!) It was a Saturday, so we were up early (when one’s up they’re all up … you know how it goes!) and we were going about our usual routine. Breakfast had been scoffed and the boys were playing in their pjs and doing what boys generally do. There was the usual combination of laughing, squeals, general noise, mess-making and merriment … normal.

Our No. 3 was a bit subdued though. He hadn’t finished his breakfast, looked a bit pasty, but seemed OK. He’d been to the bathroom a few times to have, ‘the diarrhea’ as he put it, but he seemed OK. He was playing with his other brothers in No. 1’s room when it happened. The volcano that was his stomach erupted. No. 1 dived under the covers on his bed, trying to escape the stench. No. 2 had run from the room yelling for both myself and his mother. No. 4 (the baby) was standing there transfixed looking at something he’d never seen before, pointing and making grunting noises at the mystery mess on the floor. You can just picture it, can’t you?!

But in the midst stood No. 3 - throwing up, crying and just covered in the ‘stuff.’ [I’ll spare you anymore of the details!] When I arrived, I told him not to move and assured him that everything would be OK. I stripped him down, hugged him and bodily lifted him to the bathroom where he remained for quite some time. [Poor wee soul!] The baby was removed by my wife who came ‘post-haste’, and No. 1 tippy-toed out of his room sideways … leaving us with the crime scene! My wife and I have a routine for just such occasions and flew into high gear. We began cleaning up and restoring order to the bedroom from the sickness that had just happened.

The morning was disgusting. The sickness caused a stench to permeate our house. We were cleaning everything … again! Yellow gloves, Lysol wipes, Lysol spray, bleach, mop and bucket. There is nothing glamourous about vomit and ‘the diarrhea.’ There is nothing exciting about the house smelling ‘like a swimming pool’ (as No. 1 put it!), all day long. But everything was eventually cleaned.

No.1’s bedroom no longer had any remnant of puke. All was well again.

As a pastor I’ve been reading a bit of Eugene Peterson again, a former professor of Spiritual Theology at Regent College in Vancouver. Heeding his calls to be more reflective to life going on around me, I asked myself the question, ‘How does a Christian look at ‘days like these’ through the lens of the Gospel?’ Well, these types of days do remind me how incredible the work of Jesus really is. Let me explain.

In the Old Testament Zechariah 3 gives the image of Joshua, the high priest, standing before God in clothes covered in filth. He’s defiled. The filth represents sin that makes him unfit to stand before God and unable to remove his people’s sin through the sacrifices. Satan stands up to accuse, but is rebuked and silenced. And God gives Joshua new clothes. God cleans him up! In fact, the fulfilment of Zechariah’s vision awaits the coming of the Messiah, ‘the Branch.’ This is a Jesus passage.

In the New Testament, 1 Corinthians 6:11, Paul reminds his readers in that church in Greece that they were filthy before, but ‘you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.’ God cleans them up!

As a Christian what astonishes me is not the fact that I have been bathed, but the intricate cleaning that has and is taking place. Cleaning a kid’s clothing, bedroom floor and body can be difficult … vomit gets in places that it just shouldn’t be. But I submit to you that sin gets in even deeper places – and no amount of scrubbing on our part will get it out! Yet the Spirit gets in every place, and ‘in Christ’ says ‘Clean!’

Our flesh and the enemy want to remind us of all the areas where we aren’t ‘up to par.’ But the Spirit wants to fix our eyes on the One who was perfect in our stead, who was never sick with sin (or it’s stomach flu-like effect), who never had to be cleaned up, and yet who came for those who were sick. And He’s washed us, and is making us perfect.

I am thankful God doesn’t leave us in our filth, but rescues us and washes us in Jesus. He then sends us to tell of the only One powerful enough to remove, not only the effects and stench of death, but death itself! Regardless of how filthy we are, He can (and will!) wash us so that we can enjoy Him!

Who ever would have thought that diarrhea and vomit might point us to Christ!

Richard Agnew is the lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church