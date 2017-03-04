The minister of health has directed Ottawa paramedics to change dispatch practices that were forcing Renfrew County and other neighbouring municipalities to take an exceedingly growing number of emergency calls from the city.

Reacting to the results of an investigation launched after a complaint was filed from the chief of Prescott-Russell Emergency Services, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins ordered that as of Friday Ottawa paramedics will no longer have a mandatory 30-minute period where they are not available for another call when they are dropping off a patient at the hospital. As well, Ottawa paramedics will no longer be taken out of service in the last 30 minutes of their shift.

Renfrew County paramedics have been hit particularly hard by Ottawa’s land ambulance deployment plans which focus on its urban core as opposed to the rural, outlying areas within its periphery. As a result, the city has relied on its neighbours to service its shortfalls: between June 2015 and June 2016, call volumes from neighbouring municipalities into the city of Ottawa increased by 60 per cent, with the largest increases in service calls coming from Prescott and Russell (105 per cent), Lanark (88 per cent) and Renfrew (41 per cent). This year so far, Renfrew County has responded to 55 per cent more calls than in 2016.

When there is a lack of available resources to attend to a Code 4, the highest ranked emergency code, labelled call, one of Ottawa’s five neighbouring counties are asked to respond. The issue however, is that the dispatcher often does not gather enough information when taking the emergency call and errs on the side of caution. This fact sometimes results in rural emergency responders being pulled from their regions to assist minor incidents.

Michael Nolan, chief of the Paramedic Service and director of Emergency Services for the County of Renfrew, said Friday he is welcoming Hoskins’ intervention. Previously, County council had written Premier Kathleen Wynne and the ministry over the contentious issue.

“I appreciate the minister stepping in,” said Nolan. “We are pleased the ministry have implemented changes and we will be monitoring the situation closely and ensuring Ottawa is holding up their end of the bargain. We think these two moves will improve the situation in terms of Renfrew County paramedics being assigned less calls.”

The ministry's investigation found that on Aug. 6, 2016, Prescott-Russell paramedics responded to 13 emergencies in Ottawa. The investigation also showed that there were 29 calls where patients didn't need serious medical care. Yet it took, on average, 25 minutes before Ottawa crews told dispatchers they were done with their call at the hospital and ready to respond to another call.

The province is being requested by Prescott-Russell to investigate another incident that occurred in February when an Embrun mother had to wait 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive after her baby son suffered a seizure. According to the county, a dispatcher had earlier redirected their only ambulance to respond to a higher-priority call in Ottawa because of an ambulance shortage in the city.

Nolan explained that too often his paramedics were being called into the city’s boundaries to respond to calls or were diverted after delivering a patient to one of Ottawa’s hospitals. The county maintains seven base stations with 10 ambulances and four community paramedic response units on standby during the day.

That number drops to seven at night. As an example, Nolan noted that a few nights ago, the Renfrew base responded to a call on Montreal Road in Ottawa’s east end, while the Arnprior station went to a call in Westboro. They also responded later to an emergency call for service in Barrhaven. Nolan said this forces the county to shuffle its ambulances around affecting response times in the region.

“That’s no longer an exception, it’s a reliance. We are no longer willing to put up with it,” said Nolan. “Lives are at risk here and we have to speak out for those who can’t speak up in getting these policies adjusted.”

Exasperating matters, the city of Ottawa has refused to reimburse its neighbours for services rendered, even though provincial legislation allows for such agreements between neighbouring municipalities. Several municipalities in Eastern Ontario have been successful in implementing cross-border arrangements for the provision of inter-municipal paramedic services. Other services require agreements for mutual aid support for abnormal emergency crises, such as disaster or a specifically defined number of calls.

“We’re saying to Ottawa be a good neighbour and look after your community as best you can,” added Nolan.

The province is working on a new dispatching system to better allocate emergency resources. In the meantime, Nolan said these changes are a start.

“I’m very pleased that the paramedics of the County of Renfrew have been patient and professional through these difficult times,” he added.

