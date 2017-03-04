Equinoxe crowned RCEIAA West champions

DEEP RIVER – Ecole Equinxoe emerged as the queens of the court Friday claiming the Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association West Division Grade 7 Girls Basketball Championship.

The Equinoxe Patriotes, who had gone undefeated in round robin play during the day-long tournament at Mackenzie Community School, soundly beat Beachburg Public School 24-6 in the championship final. The Beachburg Bears had also won each of their games to earn a berth in the final.

Equinoxe staged a strong defense allowing few rebounds. The star of the game was Aurelie Assemien, who sunk five baskets for the Patriotes to collect eight points. Chloe Fitch and Izzy Plourde scored six points each, while Shaye Close dunked one basket. Beachburg recorded two-point baskets from Madelyn Tong, Madison Harris and Kaitlyn Laasko.

In the consolation game, Valour K-12 School narrowly edged out Highview Public School 23-22. Both of Valour teams made it into the quarter-finals with Valour's green squad advancing after being Our Lady of Sorrows. Highview made it out of the quarter-finals after taking down Our Lady of Lourdes, while Beachburg out lasted host Mackenzie, who also posted a perfect tournament record in the round robin.

The top three schools from each pool went on to the finals. In the major school Pool 'A,' the final rankings at the end of the round robin were Equinoxe (first place), Highview (second place), Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (third place), St. Mary's Catholic School (fourth place), and Champlain Discovery Public School (fifth place). In the major school Pool 'B,' the final rankings were Mackenzie (first place), Valour Green (second place), Our Lady of Lourdes (third place), Rockwood Public School (fourth place), and Cathedral Catholic School (sixth place). In the minor school Pool 'C,' the final rankings were Beachburg (first place), Valour White (second place), Holy Name Catholic School (third place), St. Anthony's Catholic School (fourth place), and Pine View Public School (fifth place).

