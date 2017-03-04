Lumber Kings down Smiths Falls Bears 5-2

SMITHS FALLS – If the Lumber Kings are going to take a run at the league championship next season, they certainly began that journey Friday night.

Pembroke convincingly defeated the Smiths Falls Bear 5-2 at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre earning two powerplay goals. Forward Jacob Kamps had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while netminder Ryan Glander stopped 25 of 27 shots to record the win.

The Kings will miss the playoffs this year, however, the win was a good sign for a team that will have to regroup in the off-season and set their sights on the 2018 post-season. Not just the fact that they were getting production but Pembroke's special teams stepped up. In addition to the powerplays, they went 1-5 on the penalty kill.

Smiths Falls started things off at 11:17 in the first period when Brett Garvey, assisted by Hayden Hart and Cole Busschaert, scored a powerplay marker on Glander. Pembroke responded as well on the powerplay with Brendon Clavelle scoring on Bears goalie Bo Taylor to tie the game. He was aided by Matthew Barnaby and Kamps. It was the first of four unanswered goals against the Bears.

In the second period, Mitchell Culver and Brendan Browne pushed the puck out of neutral ice and delivered it into the Bears zone where Culver completed a one-timer on Taylor. Culver fired a shot down low on the goalie beating him left glove side. Then during a mad scramble in front of the Bears net during the powerplay, Justin Felhaber poked the puck in as Taylor wasn't fast enough to contain the rebound. Peter Falivena and Kamps assisted.

In the third period, Kamps built on Pembroke's lead with his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Patrick Kyte and Falivena. The Bears got one back with a goal from Marc Shannon, assisted by Tre Folkes and Hart. Kamps then sealed the win shooting the puck into the empty net.

Three Star Selection: Star #1 Justin Felhaber (Pembroke), Star #2 Peter Falivena (Pembroke), Star #3 Marc Shannon (Smiths Falls)

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Hawkesbury dispatched Brockville 5-1; Carleton Place edged out Kemptville 3-1; Gloucester defeated Nepean 3-1; Cumberland shutout Cornwall 6-0.

