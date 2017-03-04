The Pembroke Skating Club recently competed in the 2017 Region Six Interclub event in Renfrew in which members from the StarSkate program.

While the Canskate initiative is designed to promote learning in a fun, group environment, Starskate brings the participant into a more advanced level of competition. This involves the skater being adept at ice dancing and choreography. It also introduces demanding skill sets such as jumps and spins. The skater needs to also be more creative.

Here are the results of the Region Six Interclub:

In the Star 1 Program, Hailey Desjardins earned a gold medal. Silver medals were awarded to Adriana Silver and Sydney Melmoth. Bronze medals went to Catalina Solis, Alexis Hynes, Alison Cloutier, Rayah Blais and Mika Schori. In the Star 2 Program, bronze medals were awarded to Hallie Wren, Abigail Vanderhoek, Emilie Allard, Katelyn Bakke and Abbey Sheppard. Kailyn Barr earned a merit.

In the Star 3 Program, Alyssa Schieman won gold, while Madison Mutlow took home bronze. In the Star 4 Program, Chloe Desjardins finished in first place, while Renee Kong took second place. Catherine Xu finished in fourth place.

In Star 2 Team Elements, the duo of Abigail Vanderhoek and Hallie Wren won a gold medal. Bronze medals went to the duos of Hailey Desjardins and Adriana Silver, Katelyn Bakke and Kailyn Barr and Abbey Sheppard and Emilie Allard. Alyssa Schieman and Madison Mutlow took silver in the Star 3 Team Elements.

Catherine Xu and Renee Kong placed second in Star 5 Team Elements. Jana Lau and Chloe Desjardins finished in second place in Star 7/8 Team Elements. In Silver Interpretive Couples, Jana Lau and Chloe Desjardins claimed first place, while Catherine Xu and Renee Kong took second place.

Chloe Desjardins placed sixth in Silver Creative Skills. In the Star 4/5 Solo Dance, Katelyn Bakke finished in fourth place, followed by Abigail Vanderhoek, in seventh place, and Kailyn Barr, in ninth place.

Alyssa Schieman took first place in Star 6/7 Solo Dance, followed by Madison Mutlow, in fourth place, and Hallie Wren, in fifth place. Catherine Xu claimed first place, while Renee Kong took second in Star 8/9 Solo Dance.

In Showcase 1, a silver medal was awarded to the team of Hailey Desjardins, Adriana Silver, Alexis Hynes, Sydney Melmoth, Abbey Sheppard, Emilie Allard and Allison Cloutier. A bronze was awarded to the team of Catalina Solis, Mika Schori, Rayah Blais, Georgia Graveline and Alyssa Larochelle.

In Showcase 3, a second place finish was achieved by the team of Jana Lau, Renee Kong, Chloe Desjardins, Madison Mutlow, Catherine Xu, Alyssa Schieman, Hallie Wren, Kailyn Barr, Katelyn Bakke and Abigail Vanderhoek.

