A spectacular finale of dynamic skating

The Pembroke Skating Club finished its 2016-17 season delivering a spectacular exhibition of dynamic programs and talent on the rink of the Pembroke and Area Community Centre Saturday.

In front of family and friends, the club's members put on an incredible two-hour finale that featured 28 demonstrations from the Canskate and Starskate programs with skilled figure skating from junior to the intermediate and senior levels.

The demonstration program featured the following performances:

As part of the Starskate's dance discipline, skaters must navigate seven levels and 33 challenging dance numbers. The Dutch Waltz was skated by Georgia Graveline, Mika Schori, Alyssa Larochelle and Catalina Solis. The Canasta Tango was performed by Rayah Blais. Alison Cloutier and Sydney Melmoth skated the Baby Blues.

Interpretive skating encourages creativity and movement to music. Catherine Xu and Renee Kong skated in the Silver Interpretive Couples number “Ying and Yang,” followed by Kailyn Barr in a Star 2 Freeskate program. Chloe Desjardins performed her bronze freeskate number.

Madison Mutlow followed this up with a program that featured two spins and a forward spiral sequence. Jana Lau performed her silver freeskate program. Katelyn Bakke skated an intermediate freestyle program. The “Fiesta Tango” was demonstrated by Adriana Silver and Hailey Desjardins, followed by a performance of the “Willow Waltz” by Kailyn Barr and Abigail Vanderhoek.

A pre-junior pirate-themed group number was performed by Georgia Graveline, Mika Schori, Rayah Blais, Alyssa Larochelle and Catalina Solis. Catherine Xu delivered a silver interpretive number followed by a silver bronze Freeskate program by Renee Kong. Chloe Desjardins and Jana Lau skated in the Gold Interpretive Couples program called “Batman and the Joker.”

Alyssa Schieman performed a junior bronze freeskate program, followed by Abigail Vanderhoek's performance of the Star 2 Freeskate program. A demonstration of the junior silver level was delivered by Katelyn Bakke and Alyssa Schieman, performing the 14 Step Dance, and Madison Mutlow, with the European Waltz. Chloe Desjardins followed this skating her gold interpretive program, “Hallelujah.”

Catherine Xu skated her senior brozne Freeskate program, followed by Renee Kong's silver interpretive program called “Proud of you.” Jana Lau delivered her silver interpretive “Bond Girl” program.

The junior group of Hailey Desjardins, Adriana Silver, Sydney Melmoth, Alison Cloutier and Emilie Allard performed the number “Animals.” The intermediate/senior group, made up of Chloe Desjardins, Catherine Xu, Renee Kong, Madison Mutlow, Alyssa Schieman, Katelyn Bakke, Jana Lau, Kailyn Barr and Abigail Vanderhoek, performed the number “Burlesque.”

