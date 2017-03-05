Green thumbs turn out for annual Seedy Sunday

NORTH ALGONA/WILBERFORCE – With spring less than two weeks away, gardeners, farmers and horticulturalists were out in full force to take part in the 10th annual Seedy Sunday held at the Rankin Culture and Recreational Centre.

This past Sunday's event saw crowds in excess of 600 turn out to take numerous vendors as well as pick up seeds for the growing season which will eventually come once the snows of this winter have melted away into memory.

Seedy Sunday presents a venue for Gardeners, seed savers, local food producers, organic practitioners, and environmental groups to come together and learn from one another, exchange ideas and seeds and purchase seeds and plants. The goal of this event is to educate and promote local food, more sustainable methods of growing and the preservation and use of heritage, organic and open-pollinated seeds.

“This supports local sustainable agriculture,” said co-organizer Diane Mills.

While the public has the opportunity to meet several seed and food producers, there were also vendors who sell organic medicine as well as maple syrup and honey that is made in the Ottawa Valley. The non-profit event was put on by volunteers and sponsored by the Eganville and Area Horticultural Society. Although it's a reality new venue for this region, Seedy Saturdays and Sundays has been around for more than 30 years with 150 similar events held across Canada at this time of year.

These gatherings provide support and resources to encourage volunteer gardeners and farmers to work together to grow, propagate and distribute over 1,900 varieties of vegetables, fruit, grains, flowers and herbs, many of them treasured family favourites that are not widely offered by commercial seed companies.

“People want the real stuff and the seeds that have the old-fashioned taste,” explained Ottawa-based producer Greta Kryger, who operates Greta's Organic Gardens. “The newer seeds from the companies are hybrids and you cannot save seeds from them. You can't grow them again.”

She added it's important that families who want to sustain themselves with their own fruits and vegetables use seeds that are grown locally and pollinated naturally. Using such seeds ensures gardens are not only genetically diverse, but bred from native stock that has evolved to flourish in the eastern Ontario climate. If you purchase seeds that come from California, for example, there is a chance they will not grow in this environment.

The event also supports Seeds of Diversity Canada, a national organization dedicated to the conservation of food biodiversity, promoting local sustainability practices, education, and building communities with sustainable futures. Consumers are becoming more concerned about where their food is coming from, said Claire Lepine from the Ottawa Valley Food Co-operative.

She explained that there is a whole complex world when it comes to seeds. She noted that the supply of seeds sold in stores or retailers come from a series of multinationals and that, in some places, there are laws against people saving their own seeds. Seeds of Diversity promotes many concepts and initiatives including the living seed bank.

“You have seed banks that you can bury away in a vault with temperature control,” Lepine explained. “Those seeds are the same ones good for 20 or 50 years from now. In a living seed bank, you have people saving their own seeds and growing them in the area where they live in so the seeds adapt and the seeds are viable for your area. Once you save your own seeds it's not that hard.”

While there are few members in Seeds of Diversity locally, Lepine encourages growers to support local farmers, markets and horticultural societies. For those seeking to join Seeds of Diversity, check the website at www.seeds.ca/member.

