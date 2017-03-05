PMFRC launches 25th anniversary celebration

GARRISON PETAWAWA – It's been 25 years since the establishment of the Petawawa Military Family Resource Centre (PMFRC) and the organization has left a deep footprint in the years ever since.

It was that milestone that was celebrated Saturday night during the PMFRC's annual fundraiser at the Petawawa Golf Club. This wine-tasting evening, dubbed La Vie en Vin, was the official kick-off to a year of events marking the centre's silver anniversary.

“This will be a year of sharing old stories and creating some new experiences,” said PMFRC executive director Claudia Beswick. “This is a testament to what the PMFRC is all about.”

Located on Canadian Armed Forces bases and wings across the nation, Military Family Resource Centres (MFRCs) have proven to be the hub of military communities. They provide programs and services that empower and encourage strong, independent individuals and families.

Each centre is a not-for-profit organization, managed by a volunteer board of directors, represented by a majority of military family members. Board members are elected by the community. They assess local needs, in order to avoid duplication of community services and resources, while determining priorities, providing leadership and the mandated delivery of the national Military Family Services Program.

The PMFRC currently operates out of three locations: the Family Centre at 12 Reichwald Cres., their north side centre at 16 Regalbuto Ave., and at the South Side Community Centre at 1578 Wolfe Ave. It offers prevention resources and education, programs and services for military families and low-cost child care services. The centre will be focusing on not only deployment support but assisting families with finding employment and working in promoting mental health services.

“We are still going strong and our number one commitment is to continue to provide exceptional programming services to our families,” added Beswick.

Last fall, the centre received a special plaque from Garrison Petawawa commander Col. Mark Misener and Garrison Regimental Sergeant-Major Chief Warrant Officer Bill Richards who presented it on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Staff , Gen. Jon Vance. The lineage of the centre was captured on this night with a slide show and time line illustrating how the centre has developed since 1992.

“Twenty five years later we are still committed to quality child care and to providing family members with the supportive, friendly environment where they can get the support they need,” said PMFRC board chairwoman Kathleen Doucette. “I can only imagine what Garrison Petawawa will look like 25 years from now. I am sure of one thing. Supporting military families will be the heart and soul of PMFRC.”

The evening included a silent auction, live entertainment and a photo booth. Guests were given the chance to taste four different wines with cheese pairings. Among the attendees were present and former employees, volunteers and supporters who were encouraged to fill out memory cards which will go into a book that will be opened 25 years from now.

SChase@postmedia.com