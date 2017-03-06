County acquires first phase of CPR Trail

The Canadian Pacific Railway corridor is slowly but surely coming under the ownership of the County of Renfrew.

The first phase of the former CPR line which stretches from Smiths Falls to Meath, was acquired on Feb. 7 by the municipal partnership of Lanark County, Renfrew County and the Township of Papineau-Cameron. Warden Jennifer Murphy and chief administrative officer Jim Hutton also recently executed 10 legal agreements that will move the yardsticks towards eventually opening the corridor for public use.

“This is the beginning of a long journey,” said Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet, chairman of the development and property committee.

With CP subsidiary RailAmerica discontinuing operations on the line in 2010, the tracks and ancillary equipment have been removed from the rail bed. The three municipal partners last year secured the 296 kilometres of CP rail line from Smiths Falls to Mattawa agreeing to pay a total of $500,000 over three years, with Renfrew County shouldering $360,300 of that cost. This year, the county will fork out another $200,000 for the second phase, 43 kilometres that will run from Meath Hill to Chalk River.

Under the corporation name of the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail, the three partners now have to develop a management plan to satisfy the requests of all public users. The Renfrew County portion will be called the “Algonquin Trail.” During recent open house meetings Sweet heard from proponents seeking the trail open for ATVs, snowmobiles, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, geo-cashing, naturalists, bird watching, recreational walking, biking and dog walking.

“We know what people are asking for,” said Sweet. “It’s now up to us to develop a management plan to try and implement all of those things.”

County council has also approved $140,000 to begin upgrades to the trail. That work will probably begin in Renfrew or Arnprior with the renovations set to provide a model of what the network could look like in ensuing years. Sweet said he anticipates the development of the trail to be similar to the K&P Trail which runs from Renfrew to Kingston.

“That’s not to say we won’t have challenges along 296 kilometres of trail,” he said. “It’s going to take some time to work this out.”

CP Rail has provided staff with the lease agreements for the Algonquin Trail which have been reviewed by staff. Sweet added $27,000 in leases could be generated from municipalites, while another $28,000 in private leases could be secured.

