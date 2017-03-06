Lumber Kings suffer 8-1 loss to Kemptville 73s

The Lumber Kings continued limping towards the finish line Sunday night suffering a 8-1 loss to the Kemptville 73s.

There may be a week left in the Central Canada Hockey League's 2016-17 but the season can't end soon enough for Pembroke, who will be missing the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. The hometown squad just couldn't catch any breaks in front of a disappointed Pembroke Memorial Centre crowd with special teams not clicking and an inability to muster any sustained offence.

The 73s badly outplayed Pembroke registering 46 shots on goal. The Kings managed only 16 shots on Kemptville goalie Peter Brooks. Ryan Glander took the loss for the Kings making 39 saves. Forward Justin Felhaber was the only scorer of the evening for Pembroke recording his ninth of the season. Leading the offence for Kemptville was Tyson Kirkby, who knocked in two goals. Bobby Dow, Jake Gaudet and Tyler Beauparlant racked up three points each.

Gaudet opened up the scoring for Kemptville at the 12:58 mark of the first period, assisted by Nicholas Bissonnette. The 73s jumped out to a quick two-goal lead when Kirkby got his first of the night, aided by Beauparlant and Noah Row.

Pembroke still had a chance to get back into the game in the second period with both squads putting up a strong defence at either end. However, with 12 seconds left in the period Kirkby scored on the rush to give Kemptville a 3-0 cushion.

Early in the third period, Brady Elder padded the lead. Beauparlant and Bissonnette played the puck off the boards before shifting it over to Elder, who was parked on the porch and fired down low on Glander.

Kemptville then went back on the power play when James Buckley went off for two minutes for hooking. Alex Row scored when he first point blank on Glander, who couldn't corral the rebound. Dow and Gaudet assisted.

Pembroke picked up the intensity level with Felhaber and Brendan Browne nearly scoring on a two-on-one rush. Luka Marinic and Red Barber generated another rush that nearly converted into a scoring chance, however, Kemptville's sharp defence intercepted them at the blue line. DAndre John then narrowly shot wide sending the puck over Brooks' head.

Felhaber then managed to break through on the power play flipping the puck over Brooks' left shoulder and into the net. The assists went to Patrick Kyte and John. The Kings' momentum was blunted a minute later when Dow redirected a shot from the point to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Adam Alavi and Matt Tugnutt scored two more goals, the last coming as Pembroke handed Kemptville a five-on-three power play after Peter Falivena went off for head contact and handed a 10-minute game misconduct. Matthew Barnaby was also assessed for cross checking.

Pembroke was given 36 penalty minutes on 10 infractions, while Kemptville was given 12 minutes on six infractions. The Kings were 1-4 on the power play, while the 73s went two for six with the man advantage.

Three Star Selection: Star #1 – Tyson Kirkby (Kemptville), Star #2 – Tyler Beauparlant (Kemptville), Star #3 – Justin Felhaber (Pembroke).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Brockville defeated Cumberland 6-3; Hawkesbury shutout Gloucester 2-0; Carleton Place edged out Smiths Falls 2-1; Ottawa fell to Nepean 3-1.

SChase@postmedia.com