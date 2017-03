Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival Wednesday results

Sean Chase/Daily Observer Competing at the 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival was Andy Chen (left), from Mackenzie Community School, took 1st place in piano solo 20th/21st century achieving 90 per cent, 1st place in piano solo classical (88 per cent), 1st place in piano solo romantic (87 per cent) and 1st place in piano solo Baroque (82 per cent). Lydia Gong, from Highview Public School, took 1st place in piano solo classical (88 per cent) and 1st place in piano solo Baroque (87 per cent). Sam Mills, from Eganville District Public School, took 1st place in piano solo romantic (88 per cent).