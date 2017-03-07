The Cobden Astrolabe Arena is one of 10 finalists in this year's Kraft Hockeyville, it was announced on "Hockey Night in Canada" Saturday.

Cobden emerged out of a total of 2,946 nominations representing 41 per cent of arenas across Canada. The winner of the contest could end up hosting an NHL pre-season game or receive $100,000 in arena upgrades.

Chris Pleau, who coaches pee wee girls hockey in Cobden, led the effort to submit the nomination back in January. He said they are excited about cracking into the top 10 but the challenge now is to galvanize community support in the next week.

"It will be dependent on the community voting," Pleau said Monday. "How we win is to get more votes than the other communities. It's going to be tough for sure."

In eastern Canada the other contenders are Collingwood, Ontario, Saint-Ambroise, Quebec, O'Leary, Prince Edward Island and Bay Roberts, Newfoundland and Labrador. In the west the finalists are Courtenay, British Columbia, Maskwacis (Ermineskin), Alberta, Didsbury, Alberta, Ituna, Saskatchewan and Wilkie, Saskatchewan. Pleau said that smaller communities have done surprisingly well in past Kraft Hockeyville competitions compared to the cities.

"The people are more vested in the arena but it's hard to get up to half a million votes," he added.

Voting begins at 9 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 12. Votes can be cast by going to the website: KHV2017. ca. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, March 13. The two communities that receive the most votes in each region will move on to the top two final round of voting which begins on March 19. The grand prize winner will be announced during Hockey Night in Canada on April 1.

"It's basically a social media campaign right now," said Pleau.

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram can be used for voting as well. The Cobden nomination has an official Facebook page: "Cobden for Kraft Hockeyville." On Twitter, @Hockeyville will be supporting this initiative as well. People are being asked to use personal Facebook accounts, local hockey association's page and community pages to generate awareness.

The Cobden Astrolabe Arena is seeking to improve the facility so it is more accessible and inclusive to the entire community.

Vote online at www.khv2017.ca, beginning Sunday, March 12.

