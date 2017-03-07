Speeding along County Road 62 has become a significant concern for the Madawaska Valley High School community.

Too many cars park outside the school, causing minor traffic chaos. Too many drivers speed through school zones, endangering kids’ lives as they are trying to get home.

On March 6, at the County of Renfrew’s operations committee meeting, representatives from Madawaka Valley High School and Sherwood Public School presented their concerns as a delegation.

Jodie Barrett, assistant superintendent for Deep River and Madawaska Valley Family of Schools, reported the urgent need to establish a community safety zone on County Road 62, in the vicinity of the new Madawaska Valley High School in Barry's Bay.

After recent consultations with O.P.P. Killaloe Staff Sergeant Paul Dowdall, Barrett discovered the unsettling fact that between 2013 and 2016 there were six motor vehicle collisions near the noted location.

In his letter to Barrett, Dowdall stated the following: “I support all efforts to increase public safety at or near this location. In addition to a community safety zone designation, please consider additional speed dampening strategies including: permanent electronic speed signage, pavement markings, enhanced speed signage and grooved pavement.”

During her presentation in front of the operations committee, Barrett stressed that they county needs to be proactive and heed Dowdall’s advice by enforcing a 50 km/h community safety zone in order to prevent any future collisions and to protect the lives of children and pedestrians in the area.

“We are significantly concerned about the speed and volume of traffic along the highway surrounding the school. We’ve had an increase in our student population and while a good portion are being bused, others are walking and biking and they need to travel along the side of the highway or even cross the highway in order to get to the school site,” said Barrett. “So we are presenting in front of you today to request that a community safety zone be put in place to protect our children and to ensure we are being proactive prior to something tragic happening. We owe this to the children and to the community.”

In response to Barrett, Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love expressed that she fully supports and recognizes that the safety of children in the community is paramount and she shared her interest in working closely with Barrett and the Sherwood School Council in order to safeguard the well-being of children and pedestrians and prevent the occurrence of any accidents on the road.

“We should act as soon as possible to put a community safety zone in place because once the weather warms up there will be even more students crossing the road. If we find that the safety zone of 50 km/h is not enough, then we should look at other safety measures to ensure children are not put at risk,” said Love. “We will need to work with the O.P.P. to monitor the zone and ensure that traffic does drop down to 50 km/h.”

Terry Miller, reeve of Whitewater, said drivers are unlikely to heed the 50 km/h community safety zone limit. To change drivers’ habits, he recommended the creation of speed bumps.

“We should also consider speed bumps because fines won’t save lives. Drivers won’t necessarily drop down to 50km/h but with speed bumps they’re more likely to slow down because no one wants to wreck their car,” said Miller.

After discussing the concerns and request, the operations committee motioned to draft a bylaw to have a community safety zone of 50 km/h enforced within the vicinity of the school zone. Once drafted, the bylaw will be brought to table at a county council meeting later this month for approval.

“The bylaw will move forward for council's consideration at the end of March and if county council passes the bylaw then the next step in the process would be the erect the signage required by law and move forward with the enhanced enforcement in consult with the O.P.P.,” said Steve Boland, director of public works with the County of Renfrew.

Below are some road safety tips from the Government of Ontario, to help keep children and other pedestrians safe:

Always look for pedestrians, especially when turning.

Watch for children. Drive slowly and cautiously through school zones, residential areas, or any other area where children could be walking or playing.

Watch out for Community Safety Zone signs that indicate areas where public safety is a special concern, including the possibility of encountering pedestrians.

Be patient, especially with seniors or pedestrians with disabilities who need more time to cross the road.

Drivers will be fined $150 to $500 and 3 demerit points for offences at pedestrian crossings, school crossings and at crosswalks where there are traffic signals. The maximum fine for running a red light - a practice that puts pedestrians at risk - is $200 to $1000.

Fines are doubled in Community Safety Zones, near schools and public areas. These areas are clearly marked with signs.

