Petawawa library, board reach collective agreement

PETAWAWA – Employees at the Petawawa Public Library have reached a collective agreement with the library’s board of directors.

Councillor James Carmody, who represents the town on the library board, said that a deal was reached on March 3. Negotiations had been underway since December. No details of the collective agreement were immediately available, however, Carmody is pleased that an agreement has been secured.

“From the perspective of the board we have to manage the place whether the staff is unionized or not,” said Carmody. “It's their right to unionize and that's fine.”

In October, the library’s eight employees voted last week to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 24, which also represents library workers in Pembroke, Deep River, and Renfrew. While the library is funded by the town, it operates as its own entity. Council will be briefed on the agreement in the next few weeks.

“From our perspective we thought we were fair and generous to begin with but if the employees of the library wished to unionize then that was their right,”

CUPE represents more than 639,000 members in different sectors, including libraries, municipalities, hospitals, universities, schools, social services, transportation and other sectors. Pembroke’s library staff unionized in 2013, settling its first collective agreement on Sept. 24, 2013. It has recently renewed the agreement for another three years, from Jan. 1, 2016 until Dec, 31, 2019.

Located in the Civic Centre complex, the Petawawa Public Library has over 7,000 active members. The facility provides access to books, movies, music and Public Internet stations for all ages. They also provide programs for children, teens and adults.

