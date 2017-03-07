Rockwood Public School’s Grade 8 girls’ basketball squad were crowned the queens of the court at the 2017 West Division Basketball Championship.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Bishop Smith High School, Grade 8 girls' basketball teams from 12 schools in the western half of Renfrew County came together to compete at this year’s Renfrew County Elementary Interscholastic Athletic Association (RCEIAA) Grade 8 Girls West Division Volleyball Championship. The day-long tournament took place at Bishop Smith High School and provided the teams with an opportunity for competition along with the chance to advance to the elite Tournament of Champions, with the top three teams advancing to play the top three from RCEIAA East to see who will end up being the best in the county.

Represented at the tournament were Bishop Smith (with two teams: Bishop Gold and Bishop Blue), Valour (with two teams: Valour White and Valour Green), L'École Équinoxe, Pineview, Rockwood, Highview, Mackenzie, St. Mary's, Champlain Discovery, St. Anthony's, Beachburg, and Jeanne-Lajoie.

Following a round robin, the top eight teams – Champlain, Jeanne-Lajoie, Pineview, Valour Green, Rockwood, Highview, Mackenzie, L’Equinoxe - played off against each other to qualify for the ‘A’ championship semifinal round, while the bottom four - Beachburg, Bishop Blue, St. Anthony’s, Valour White - played in the ‘B' consolation round.

On the ‘A’ championship court, Champlain crushed Jeanne-Lajoie (23-10), Valour Green beat Pineview (14-5), Rockwood doubled Highview (30-15) and L’Equinoxe defeated Mackenzie (6-2).

The four quarter-fnal champions moved onto the semifinal round where Valour Green reigned over Champlain (21-8) and Rockwood double L’Equinoxe (20-10).

For the final championship round, the Rockwood squad were ultimately crowned the queens of the West Division basketball court after defeating Valour Green (20-18), while the latter earned the honour of second place.

Champlain earned the glory of third place after defeated L’Equinoxe (17-13).

In the ‘B’ semifinal round, Valour White downed St. Anthony’s 16-8 while Bishop Blue beat Beachburg 9-8.

In the ‘B’ final, Valour White defeated Bishop Blue 15-12.

The championship team from Rockwood, coached by Krista Gauthier and Carrie McDonald, included Chelsea Sennett, Ashley Burelle, Katie Biggs, Emma Peever, Payton Gilchrist, Megan Keuhl, Hazel Duchrow and Holly VanLoan.

“Our girls are phenomenal. They play as a team and they win as a team,” said Rockwood coach Krista Gauthier. “They did a great job today and I’m very proud of them.”

According to Rockwood player Cassidy McEvoy, their championship win was achieved through many hours pf practice and a lot of dedication and perseverance.

“It feels really good to win because we worked really hard for it. We practised basically every day during recess and after school. We set a goal and our goal was to go to the Tournament of Champions and we did just that. So it feels great that all the hard work paid off,” said McEvoy.

First, second and third place champions – Rockwood, Valour, and Champlain respectively – will all have the opportunity to compete at the Tournament of Champions taking place at Opeongo High School this week.

