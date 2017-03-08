A big change to Relay for Life

There will be one major change when the The 2017 Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life commences at Garrison Petawawa on Friday, June 9.

Survivors, volunteers and participants will take to the track at Dundonald Hall to do their part in the battle against cancer, however, unlike past events which took place overnight, this year's relay will be primarily a daytime affair running from noon hour to midnight.

That was the major headline coming out of the Relay for Life launch Wednesday at Pembroke Scotiabank, who is this year's event sponsor. Jessica Khouri, community fundraising specialist for the Canadian Cancer Society Renfrew County Community Office, said the change will hopefully encourage more people to attend.

“We're changing things up,” said Khouri. “Hopefully there will be more people there during the day and there'll lots more opportunities for people to get involved and make a difference here in Renfrew County in the fight against cancer.”

The signature event for the Cancer Society, the Relay has collected more than $4 million over the past 16 years. Last year, the central Renfrew County relay attract 350 people and raised $103,498 in Petawawa. A second relay at Beachburg brought in another $64,236. This year's theme is “Back to the 80s.”

“We're super excited about that,” added Khouri. “We're asking all the teams to get dressed up, wear your leg warmers and tease your hair.”

The 12-hour relay sees participants taking turns walking, running or strolling around the track. This year's relay will continue the poignant traditions of the Survivors Lap and the Luminary Ceremony which will take place later in the evening. Each luminary bag bears the name of a cancer survivor or someone who has lost the battle with cancer. The opening ceremonies and survivors' lap will still be held at 7 p.m.

The survival rate is getting better with 63 per cent of cancer patients beating their forms of the disease. That number shoots up to 99 per cent for children. However, the search for a cure continues, noted this year's honourary survivor Lorriane Mackenzie, the executive director of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce. In 2012, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After a series of treatments during the following year, doctors declared here clear.

“I'm still standing,” said Mackenzie. “There's always the nagging thought that it might come back but I am staying positive.”

Relay for Life funds such initiatives as the Wheels of Hope Transportation Service, that provided more than 389 Renfrew County residents with drives to lifesaving cancer treatments in 2016. Mackenzie said it is important to fund these programs which so greatly assist those suffering.

“I feel so honoured and privileged to stand up for all those who have gone through what I have gone through,” she added noting she participated in the relay with the Chamber of Commerce teams in the past. “It's just seeing everybody coming together and fighting for the same thing. What really moved me was doing the survivor's lap. It does mean so much to the cancer survivors.”

To learn more about the Relay for Life, and to register, visit www.relayforlife.ca/petawawa, or contact the Renfrew County Community Office 613-735-2571 to obtain a registration kit.

SChase@postmedia.com