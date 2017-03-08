City releases remuneration list

Members of Pembroke city council received nearly $203,000 in total payments in 2016.

On Tuesday, as obligated under the Municipal Act, the city released its remuneration list for 2016, which itemizes what council members and those who serve on boards took home last year, both as base honoraria and for expenses reimbursed to them which they incurred while on council business.

Councillors' remunerations for 2016, in descending order of amount, are as follows:

Mayor Michael LeMay - $42,744.85, which includes $35,720 in a mayor's honorarium, a $2,080 administration allowance, $750 for being chair/vice chair of a committee, $245 for being on Renfrew County's health committee, $70.30 for being a member of the planning advisory and adjustment committee, and $3,879.29 for conferences and expenses.

Deputy-Mayor Ron Gervais - $33,006.46, which includes $18,498.77 in a deputy-mayor honorarium; a $2,200 administration allowance, $1,500 for being chair/vice chair of a committee or committees, $5,000 for being the police services board chairman, $700 for being on the library board, $4,974 for being on the Ottawa River Energy Solutions board, and $133.69 for conferences and expenses.

Coun. Les Scott - $31,163.34, which includes $17,076.45 for a councillor's honorarium, a $1,700 administration allowance, $1,500 for being the chair or vice chair of a committee or committees, $7,447 for being a member of the Ottawa River Power Corporation board, $315 for being on the Renfrew County Social Services committee, and $3,124.89 for conferences and expenses.

Coun. Andrew Plummer - $27,313.23, which includes $17,076.45 for a councillor's honorarium, a $1,700 administration allowance, $750 for being the chair or vice chair of a committee, $1,800 for being on the Ottawa Valley Waste Management Board, $5,114 for being on the Ottawa River Power Corporation board, and $872.78 for conferences and expenses.

Coun. Christine Reavie - $25,598.68, which includes $17,076.45 for a councillor's honorarium, a $1,700 administration allowance, $750 for being the chair or vice chair of a committee, $2,999.97 for being a member of the police services board, $2,733.68 for being on the Renfrew County District Health Unit board, $280 for being a part of the county's health committee, and $58.58 for conferences and meetings expenses.

Coun. John McCann - $21,726.45, which includes $17,076.45 for a councillor's honorarium, a $1,700 administration allowance, $2,250 for being the chair or vice chair of a committee or committees, and $700 for being a member of the public library board.

Coun. Pat Lafreniere - $21,201.45, which includes $17,076.45 for a councillor's honorarium, a $1,700 administration allowance, $1,500 for being the chair or vice chair of a committee or committees, $703 for being on the planning advisory and adjustment committee, and $222 for conferences and expenses.

The 2016 remunerations for non-council members of local boards and commissions are as follows:

For serving on the Ottawa River Power Corporation and Ottawa River Energy Solutions boards, Marian Patterson received $5,114; Robert Hughes received $5,114; Fred Blackstein received $5,114; Romeo Levasseur received $6,707, and Michael Corrigan received $5,044.

On the Pembroke Police Services Board in 2016, members Pauline Edmonds, Ian C. Kuehl and James Sloan each received honoraria of $2,999.97.

Andre Yonkeu received $75 for being on the public liaison committee of the Ottawa Valley Waste Management Board, while his replacement William Halkett also received $75.

Sandra Fraser, Elizabeth Brose-Murphy and Beathea Summers each received $700 for serving on the Pembroke Library Board.

The Planning Advisory and Adjustment Committee (PAAC) members were remunerated as follows: Romeo Levasseur, $399.25; Michael St. Jean, $299.25; Robert Hughes, $365.75 and Harley McDowell, $266.

SUhler@postmedia.com