First-ever Bridal Ball a success

Although wedding season is usually reserved for summer or fall, that didn't stop many brides and bridesmaids from heading back down the aisle last Saturday night.

Pembroke's first-ever Bridal Ball was held at the Clarion Hotel with guests encouraged to dig out their old wedding dresses and put them back on for one more evening. This unique event was held on behalf of Elevate Mind, Body, Health.

“This is a night out for the girls,” said Laurie Johnson, program co-ordinator for Live It Up – Empowering Young Girls, and the manager of the Elevate Your Health and the Youth Fitness Centre. The ball served as a fundraiser for Elevate, which is planning an expansion at the youth fitness studio not only in space but in programs. By the end of the evening, organizers said they had sold 100 tickets raising around $1,500.

Since opening in 2015, the multi-use centre has offered rowing and elliptical machines, treadmills, spin bikes, hand weights, kettle bells, resistance tubes and Bosu balls. The centre has also hosted special events like tae boxing, hip hop, zumba, yoga, Tabata and boot camps. It is aimed at encouraging more physical fitness in youth ages 12 to 17.

“I think it feels a need,” said Johnson.

The idea for the Bridal Ball came to Johnson after she attended a family wedding last summer.

“My daughter-in-law got married this summer and her dress was beautiful, and I said to her you've got to wear that again,” she said.

She did a little research and found similar events had been hosted in the United Kingdom and as close as Ottawa. During the ball the brides were entertained by a DJ, door prizes, and photo booth. The highlight of the evening was a fashion show in which the brides and bridesmaids compared their lovely creations. Johnson also wished to thank the Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation for their support.

The fifth annual Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at Riverside Park in Pembroke. Last year's event saw more than 700 runners take part in the runs and half-marathon events raising more than $15,000. This year will be the first time the run is being held on a Sunday. The event is held in honour of Krista Johnson, who died in a cycling accident in Ottawa in October, 2012 at the age of 27.

Located at the Phoenix Centre, Elevate Mind, Body, Health provides programming to encourage healthy lifestyles for local youth through the Youth Fitness Studio, Live it Up, and more. Programs include Teen Cooking (please call), Live it Up (girls 11 to 14) Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mindfulness for Teens, Thursdays at 6 p.m., the Youth Fitness Studio, open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

