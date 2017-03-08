BONNECHERE VALLEY TWP. - A truck driver is fighting for his life following a single vehicle crash early this morning. At approximately 8:14 a.m., officers from the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single-vehicle collision involving a logging truck on Highway 41 and Highway 132, in Bonnechere Valley Twp.

The lone male driver was taken to hospital by ORGNE Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TTCI) are currently on scene.

Traffic on Highway 41, north and southbound, continues to be directed by police and the Ministry of Transportation. Highway 132 is closed, with a detour to Scotchbush Road. Tractor trailers proceeding west on Highway 132 are being redirected to Highway 60.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.