Win this Space launches

A contest to win space to set up a business in downtown Pembroke is up and running.

The first ever Win This Space contest is now underway. It offers entrepreneurs the chance to win a commercial space in Pembroke rent free for six months on a two-year lease.

Last week, five out of 11 entrepreneurs who signed up for the contest gathered in the city hall council chambers to get their official introduction to the contest, the rules, and the five spaces which would be available rent free for the first six months of a two-year lease to the winner.

The five are either already in business, or want to be: Jessica Lavergne wants a shop for natural bath and body products and other items; Allan Ford seeks to set up a juice bar; Xenia Fabian wants to sell party piñatas; Stacy Taylor wants to move her Little Things Canning Company out of her home and into a store downtown; Tanya Laderoute would like to establish a gluten-free shop.

Heather McConnell, the city's economic development officer, along with Heather Sutherland, manager of the Pembroke Business Improvement Area, co-hosted the launch party, said contestants will have to attend three weekly training sessions this month in which they will learn how to write a business plan, be taught the basics of financial planning for their business and lastly, how best to advertise and promote their business.

The group will also get to tour the five commercial spaces - two are located in The Pembroke Mews at 143 Pembroke St. W, the others at 96 Pembroke St. W, 126 Pembroke St. W and 183 Pembroke St. W - which they will be able to select for their business should they win.

She said the five contestants will then use this knowledge to write up their own business plans detailing what they want to do, and submit them to a panel of judges who will use these to declare a winner during a live broadcast by COGECO TV May 11.

McConnell said even if people aren't selected as the winner, everyone who participates will have received valuable advice and know how on how to plan out and operate a business.

"We want this to be a great first step for them and to keep growing regardless," she said, "and we want them to also have fun."

As for the commercial spaces, McConnell said the property owners offering the space get a tenant for two years who is serious about making their business work - serious enough to have done a business plan, which many first-timers tend to not follow through on.

Last fall, city council voiced its support in the economic development department moving forward with this contest which has been successful in other municipalities across Ontario in filling vacant commercial space.

The contest was open to any Canadian resident above the age of 19. Provided that the business idea is legal, fits with zoning requirements and the individual does not have any outstanding fines, taxes, or orders with the city, then they were invited to join the contest.

Following the three training sessions, the final submission from the contestants written in the form of a business plan is due April 12 at 4 p.m..

The plan will go before a judging panel which will score each business plan against a set of criteria and on May 3 the top contestants will be named.

The panel consists of McConnell, Sutherland, Coun. Andrew Plummer, Mike Thompson, business development officer with the Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation, Christopher Dore, professor and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Algonquin College, and Colleen Sadler, business consultant with Enterprise Renfrew County.

On May 11, a Grand Finale will be held where the finalists will have one last chance to pitch their business idea to the judges, who will deliberate and select a grand prize winner who will be announced live that night. The winner will then choose the space they wish from the available properties and must open the business by Sept. 11.

"This will be done Dragon's Den style, except not as mean," McConnell said. "We want this to be a fun process."

