Bishop Smith's alpine skiers excel at provincials

The Bishop Smith Catholic High School’s girls alpine ski team recently took on the challenging slopes of Blue Mountain representing Renfrew County at the provincial championships.

The squad was one of two county schools at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) alpine championships held from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 at Collingwood. Coached by Damian Solar and Sue Cotnam, the Crusaders finished the competition taking sixth place out of 15 teams in the slalom and seventh place in the giant slalom.

Competitors are clocked on two runs with placement based on fastest time. In the girls slalom, Ariana Hurley was the top Bishop finisher taking 17th out of 69 racers with a total run time of 112.71 seconds. Nanah Young finished in 35th place with a combined time of 121.67 seconds. She was followed by Kate Hurley, in 41st place with a combined time of 127.77 seconds. Tristan Mulvihill claimed 48th place with a combined time of 133.67 seconds.

In the giant slalom, Ariana Hurley was the fastest Crusader on the hill placing 24th with a time of 98.73 seconds. Hanah Young was next in 31st place with a time of 100.57 seconds. Kate Hurley finished 36th with a time of 103.22 seconds. Victoria Voldock took 38th place with a time of 104.94 seconds. Tristan Mulvihill came in 48th with a time of 108.43 seconds.

Arnprior District High School also competed at Blue Mountain with Cassie King taking 23rd place in the slalom. She was followed by Makenna Whetung (38th place), Kaleigh Wright (42nd place) and Katie Carry (64th place). In the giant slalom, Makenna Whetung was the top Arnprior racer in 28th place. She was followed by Kaleigh Wright (34th place) and Cassie King (37th place).

Arnprior District and Bishop Smith had emerged as the top two schools from the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) alpine championships held last month at Calabogie Peaks.

SChase@postmedia.com