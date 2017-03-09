MONTREAL — A man kidnapped at gunpoint under mysterious circumstances from his home near Montreal and later released is the president of the Cora breakfast restaurant chain, the company confirmed Thursday.

Nicholas Tsouflidis was nabbed Wednesday night in Mirabel, north of Montreal.

A passerby found the bound businessman in a ditch in Laval.

The unnamed witness told Montreal radio station 98.5 FM the victim didn’t appear to know where he was and repeatedly stated he’d been kidnapped.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Sgt. Claude Denis said the victim was taken to hospital as a preventive measure.

Police did not formally identify the victim and say they are working to verify his version of events.

A senior member of the breakfast chain’s executive confirmed the details reported by numerous media.

Lucie Normandin, vice-president of the Cora Group, said it will be up to police to determine why Tsouflidis, 44, was kidnapped.

“Nicholas is fine,” Normandin said in an interview, adding she’d just spoken to him.

“Like the news said, he was kidnapped and he was released. Someone found him.”

She said Tsouflidis was questioned by police before his release.

Asked if there was any known motive for the incident, Normandin was categoric.