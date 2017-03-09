Garrison Petawawa celebrates diversity

GARRISON PETAWAWA - In diversity there is strength.

This is the core thinking behind Garrison Petawawa's second annual Cultural and Diversity Festival, held Wednesday afternoon at Dundonald Hall.

Organized by members of the Garrison Petawawa Diversity and Employment Equity Advisory Group (PDEEAG), the event celebrated and demonstrated the many cultures which have called Petawawa home over the years, from the Algonquin First Nations who were here first, to those settlers who travelled from Europe and Asia throughout the centuries.

Booths and demonstrations focused the attention of all who visited the festival on what these different cultures have to offer today's soldiers and their families.

At a brief opening ceremony, Col. Mark Misener, garrison commanding officer, welcomed everyone to the event, which is special this year due to it falling on Canada's 150th anniversary, and also on the 100th year of Vimy Ridge, which will be marked in April.

It is also International Women's Day, he added.

Misener said events such as this help to promote the idea of strength through diversity, as the more diverse one's team is, the more creative it will be when it comes to coming up with solutions to problems. That flexibility leads to great strength.

"This is about strengthening you as a person and strengthening you as a team," he said, noting all cultures have much to teach and learn from each other.

Guest speaker Brigadier General Jennie Carignan, Canadian Army Chief of Staff (Ops), said festivals like this one helps them all to reflect on how far as a people they have come.

When she joined the military in 1986, there was no clear path for women to become soldiers.

"That didn't exist," she said, and yet she forged a path for herself to be the first woman to enter the combat engineer trade, and possibly the first woman in the world to become a combat general.

It wasn't easy for Carignan, nor dod she expect it to be. But she did face three major obstacles which were based on perceptions fueled by emotion, and not by reality.

"My three biggest obstacles were the perception women are not strong; the perception women were not suitable to fight, and the perception mothers are not suitable to fight," she said.

These can all be overcome with training and preparation for all parties, Carignan said, stating war is fought on the battlefield, and not in the weight room or on the track.

"The differences rest in the perception of the roles of the other," she said, stressing in the field she doesn't need any special protecting, she needs a partner as other soldiers do.

Carignan said a society which embraces diversity does not do it at the expense of others, but for the enrichment of all.