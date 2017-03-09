Renowned author Barbara Coloroso paid a special visit to Pembroke on International Women’s Day.

The internationally celebrated author and speaker served as the guest of honour at this year’s International Women’s Day event organized by the Bernadette McCann House for Women.

Located in Pembroke, the Bernadette McCann House is a 16-bed short-term emergency shelter for abused women and their children. The shelter also offers a 24-hour crisis line to assist both women and men.

Every March 8 for nearly 20 years, the Bernadette McCann House has been organizing a free community event to celebrate the international day that serves to commemorate the movement for women’s rights.

Leigh Sweeney, executive director of the Bernadette McCann House, said that they organize the annual event as the day is particularly significant to the mission and values of the Bernadette McCann House and the entire women’s shelter sector.

This year’s event took place at Pembroke’s Best Western Westwinds Restaurant and gathered more than 30 attendees. Along with the music, food and conversation, the highlight of the evening was a special meet-and-greet and book signing with Coloroso.

Coloroso has written a number of bestselling books on the subjects of parenting, teaching, school discipline, positive school climate, bullying, grieving, nonviolent conflict resolution and restorative justice.

Over the years, the beloved and sought-after author has been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, the New York Times, CNN and the Globe and Mail among other national and international publications.

According to Sweeney, the Bernadette McCann House has been working to invite Coloroso for many years but it wasn’t until this year that the opportunity presented itself through the talents and perseverance of Lynn Deschambault.

“I’ve heard Barbara before, I’ve seen her on television and i love her. She's common sense, her books are great and she's just very genuine when you hear her speak. So my staff have been on my case for so many years to bring Barbara here but it was only through Lynn at Seniors that Sizzle that we were able to finally have this opportunity,” said Sweeney.

Lynn Deschambault, director of Pembroke’s Seniors that Sizzle lunch and learn program, said that by teaming up with various local groups and pooling resources together they were all able to cover the expense of bringing Coloroso out for two days of sessions in Pembroke – including the International Women’s Day event.

“I’ve loved Barbara for years – she is like my literary hero. So I called her up and I said 'do you think you're available?' and yes she was,” said Deschambault. “So Barbara came out for a number of sessions with the Columbus House, Seniors that Sizzle, a Caregivers workshop and this evening for the Bernadette McCann House. She spoke about topics on parenting, bullying, being a grandparent and now International Women’s Day. She just fit beautifully with all of the different needs of these community groups and we all banded together to bring her out here. It’s very exciting and I’m so pleased that she came out.”

Coloroso expressed how she was honoured to serve as the event’s special guest, particularly on a day like International Women’s Day.

The author stressed that it’s important to have the day focused on celebrating women as despite achieving a greater degree of gender equality over the past 50 years, women continue to face many challenges to this day and there is still much more work to be done.

“We have progressed over the years for sure – when I was young I couldn’t get a credit card in my name but my husband had to approve it and get it in his name. Then when I wanted to get a car the car dealers wouldn't even talk to me because I'm a women and they thought I knew nothing about cars – they would only talk to my husband,” said Coloroso. “So in many ways we have moved forward but there’s still many challenges we face as women to this day. For example, look at the Marines in the U.S. right now who are under investigation for taking pictures of women Marines and posting them in a Facebook post. That was 30,000 Marines who were involved in that. Anybody who viewed those photos and participated in it – the bullied and the no-so-innocent bystander – is at fault and part of the problem.”

In order for women to continue to progress towards greater peace and gender equality, Coloroso said that it’s crucial for people to stand up, speak out and step in to prevent events of dehumanization and gender inequality.

“I see a change and I have hope in the younger generation. Before, things were written off as 'boys will be boys' but now people are standing up and saying 'this is not right',” said Coloroso. “So I have hope but we have to be vigilant every day. If we don’t stand up, speak out and step in, we're part of the problem. If we want to make this world a better place, we have to be willing to stand up for what’s right.”

