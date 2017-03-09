Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival Vocal results
Sean Chase/Daily Observer Competing at the 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival were Abby Sheppard (left) and Jayne Reid, from Highview Public School, who took second place in piano duet achieving 85 per cent. Julie Dargus and Adrianna Silver (right) acheived 82 per cent.
Piano competition continued last Wednesday at the 69th Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival being held at Festival Hall Centre for the Arts in Pembroke. Here are the results:
Class 303… Vocal Solo – Sacred – 11 & 12 years
1. Kurt Zhou 87
2. Kaila Lapping 85
2. Emma Drew 85
3. Khloe Bertrand 83
3. Alexis Hynes 83
Class 304 … Vocal Solo – Sacred – 13 & 14 years
1. Kaylee Garcia 88
2. Jayme Reckzin 86
3. Hannah Adams 83
Class 305 … Vocal Solo – Sacred – changed voice
1. Clark Burger 84
Class 301G … Vocal Solo – Sacred – Girls - 7 & 8 years
1. Mia Eadie 79
2. Jasmine Renaud 78
Class 302G … Vocal Solo – Sacred – Girls - 9 & 10 years
1. Ainsleigh MacInnis 84
2. Ella Drew 83
3. Jade Aldanas 80
Class 331 … Vocal Solo – Sacred – 15 & 16 years
1. Emily Burton 82
Class 332 … Vocal Solo – Sacred – 17 – 20 years
1. Erin Kelly 86
Class 360 … Vocal Solo – Sacred – Adult
1. Olga Hynes 85
Class 317 … Vocal Solo – Folk – 7 & 8 years
1. Mia Eadie
2. Jasmine Renaud
Class 318 … Vocal Solo – Folk – 9 & 10 years
1. Krisha Alexander 86
2. Ainsleigh MacInnis 85
3. Ella Drew 84
Class 319… Vocal Solo – Folk – 11 & 12 years
1. Drew Martin 86
2. Bella Gale 85
3. Kurt Zhou 84
3. Alexis Hynes 84
Class 343 … Vocal Solo – Folk – 15 & 16 years
1. Emily Burton 83
Class 365 … Vocal Solo – Folk – Adult
1. Olga Hynes 87