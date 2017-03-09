The Pembroke Public Library is shaping its future by honouring its successes from the past.

During the March 7 Township of Laurentian Valley council meeting, councillor and library board chairman Keith Watt presented an overview of Pembroke Public Library’s activity in 2016 and what they hope to achieve this year, in 2017.

Watt presented detailed statistics surrounding library usage, materials borrowed and the value of services being used at the library.

“These numbers speak volumes of just how much the public library was used in 2016 and how it is needed within the community,” said Watt.

By the end of 2016, the library had a total of 9,717 registered cardholders.

Throughout the year, those registered users checked out a grand total of 115,385 materials from the library’s various collections. Adult materials represented the largest number at 44,089, children and teen materials at 36,922 and up next were DVD/VHS/Blu-rays at 24,840. Magazines, CDs, eBook downloads, audiobooks and interlibrary loan requests represented much smaller numbers.

Regarding library usage, 8764 attended the library for its 996 free programs, 4109 used the library for interlibrary loans, 3649 dropped by the library to use the WiFi, 3141 made use of the computers and 2832 checked out the digital resources.

Based on the quantity of use and the retail value of all of those materials and services, its estimated that the value of services used at the Pembroke Public Library hit a whopping $3,362,755 in 2016.

But while 2016 was a successful year in the library’s books, they are continually looking to improve in order to serve the community’s growing and changing needs.

This year, the library launched their public survey to garner community feedback that would help them to draw a road map for the future.

From January until the end of February, the survey gathered 659 responses with the majority from Pembroke residents and 180 from users living in the Laurentian Valley.

Now that the survey is completed, the data will be compiled to serve as the basis for a draft strategic plan. The survey will seek to paint a picture of what the library’s objectives and goals should be over the next five years.

Watt said that the library board plans to review the 2016 statistics along with the results from the public survey in order to best shape the library’s future by honouring the community’s expectations and needs.

“We’ve been very busy this year as we’re looking to take the library to the next level. Our new CEO (Karthi Rajamani) has been doing very well and we’ll all work together as we look to the future,” said Watt.

