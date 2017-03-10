The County of Renfrew has hired a consulting firm to help secure government funding for the widening of Petawawa Boulevard.

The Petawawa Boulevard (also known as County Road 51) expansion project would stretch from Garrison Petawawa to Doran Road with the widening or the boulevard to four lanes.

Being the busiest road in Renfrew County, the expansion project is necessary in order to alleviate the traffic congestion generated daily by Garrison Petawawa.

“By widening the road, we can enhance the traffic movements and improve the quality of life for the people travelling on the road so they don’t have to sit for extended periods of time in traffic,” said Steve Boland, director of public works with the County of Renfrew.

As the $19 million project is well beyond the capacity of the County or the Town of Petawawa, the general consensus is that the multi-million-dollar cost could only be absorbed with the assistance of funding from all levels of government.

On Feb. 17, a meeting was held between the County and representatives from the Town of Petawawa to discuss how the project could move forward.

Following the discussion, the County moved forward with the first step of hiring a consulting firm – Global Public Affairs.

The County has authorized Global Public Affairs to proceed with the consultation process pertaining to the expansion of Petawawa Boulevard.

Global is currently working towards organizing meetings with federal and provincial government officials in the efforts of acquiring funding for the project.

“We've retained Global Public Affairs to assist us in arranging meetings with the senior government officials and to encourage them to provide the funding and support the project going forward,” said Boland.

It is anticipated that the meetings with the government officials will begin in late April or early May.

Representatives from the County of Renfrew and the County’s Operations Committee, Mayor Bob Sweet and senior staff from the Town of Petawawa along with Colonel Mark Misener and senior staff from Garrison Petawawa will all be partaking in those meetings.

“We're hopeful that we will get the funding at some point, we just don’t know when and we don’t know how much,” said Boland. “But once that is determined, we will report back to the operations committee and to county council on the status of the project and then all of the factors will be considered to decide how the project should move forward.”

