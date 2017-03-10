The Township of Laurentian Valley got its first look at some potential capital projects at the municipality's first budget meeting on March 7.

The final tally – including capital along with water and sewer projects – hit a grand total of over $4 million. The proposed projects were categorized under 'general government', 'protection services', 'transportation services', 'environmental services', 'recreation and culture services', and 'sewer and water', and many of the listed items were either "wish list" projects or expenses covered by way of reserve expenditures. Some others were carryover items from last year's budget that had either been partially or entirely paid for through the previous township budget.

A number of road projects were the most significant and costly items within the proposed $4 million budget.

The biggest among those is the reconstruction of Joe St which was identified in the priority list from 2016.

With the combination of road, storm sewer, wastewater and water work, the Joe St project comes at an estimated cost of $1,523,440.

“The roads is the most expensive part. We're talking a million dollars plus in roads just for Joe St and a few others that we mentioned tonight,” said mayor Steve Bennett.

Another large item up for consideration is a new tandem plow truck to serve the township, at a cost of $270, 000.

“If trucks are down, residents aren’t pleased because routes are not being plowed and it causes a range of other issues. We had to borrow a county truck during a storm this year because our township trucks were down. Once we get a new truck, its life expectancy is typically 12 years,” said Mark Behm, public works manager with the township.

As the first of several meetings devoted to budget preparations, all numbers discussed at Tuesday’s meeting are still very preliminary, and it will still be some time before the township decides on a final tax levy figure for the coming year.

No date for the next budget meeting has been set, but the township's next regular council meeting is slated for March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Following the series of budget meetings, Bennett said that the 2017 budget will likely be drafted and finalized by the end of April.

“Probably 80 per cent of the budget we saw tonight will go through but it depends on the revenue side – like if we have excess revenue then we can do another road or two,” said Bennett. “So once we see the final picture around April, then we can see how to balance the budget the best we can and what will stay and what has to go.”

