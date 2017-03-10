Shoplifting spiking: OPP report

Dealing with a sharp spike in shoplifting in Pembroke in 2016 is something crime prevention efforts will have to focus on this year.

OPP Inspector Mark Wolfe, Upper Ottawa Valley detachment commander, said he was "frankly shocked" by the 17.6 per cent rise in overall property crime over the course of a year, which was indicated in their annual report to city council, delivered Tuesday evening.

In 2016, there were 273 incidents of theft under $5,000, up from 199 recorded in 2015, a nearly 38 per cent increase in what are mainly shoplifting offences. Break and enters remained the same at 55 reported incidents, and there was 12 reported incidences of theft over $5,000.

"This is clearly something we have to work on," Wolfe said, blaming the existence of the drug trade in Pembroke for sparking these thefts, as people who regularly purchase narcotics need the quick cash generated by such thefts.

Fraud was up with 113 cases reported to police, up from 84 in 2015, but cases of mischief such as vandalism is down to 121 incidents reported, compared to 136 in 2015.

Crime awareness and prevention education and getting the community and local merchants sharing information and working together with police are among the methods to be used to battle these crimes. The police services board can also take a role in this effort.

The annual report details police activities and the incidences which law enforcement has to deal with within the city over the course of January to December 2016.

Wolfe said this reporting is useful in identifying trends where police resources could be focused and better used.

The report states while violent crime is down 3.5 per cent overall, there are big variances between the categories of crime.

In 2016 there were 22 reported sexual assaults in Pembroke, up from 16 incidents reported in the previous year, or 37.5 per cent. Assault cases, though, are down 19 per cent, from 127 in 2015 to 103 in 2016.

There was also four robberies in 2016, down from seven in 2015.

The clearance rate of violent crime incidents is 82.4 per cent, which Wolfe said reflects in part a reluctance of victims to report it.

Looking at traffic enforcement, the inspector said there were 392 collisions within the city in 2016, 27 resulting in injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities which resulted from the collisions.

He noted 80 per cent of the collisions resulting in injuries happened at intersections, and it is suspected distracted driving may have been the cause. Police efforts will become focused on this in its enforcement duties.

Other statistics of interest include the OPP patrolled Pembroke for 6,113 hours in 2016, and provided close to 580 hours of foot patrol, 22.5 hours of patrolling schools, 39.25 hours of patrolling the snowmobile trails running through the city, and 32.35 hours patrolling the waters within municipal boundaries.

The OPP also did 103 school visits as part of their ongoing education programs, and arrived at schools to respond to 136 calls for service.

Wolfe said there is a full time drug enforcement officer assigned to Pembroke, and they are also offering a wide range of crime prevention programs for the community to take advantage.

Mayor Michael LeMay said he is pleased with the performance of the OPP in the city, and appreciated the detailed reports they provide. He said he would like to see even more foot patrols conducted, as he feels one of the best ways to prevent crime is to have a regular police presence to deter it.