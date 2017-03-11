“Let God’s promises shine on your problems” - CORRIE TEN BOOM

It was the writer and humorist Erma Bombeck who once wrote “If life is a bowl of cherries what am I doing in the pits?” She sure had it right didn’t she? Many of us sometimes find ourselves in the unenviable position where we face a gargantuan problem and often times the problem drives us to the depths of despair.

Ever been there? I guess you have! And you can probably be assured of this, if at the moment your life is free of problems and in the words of Ms. Bombeck you’re enjoying those tasty cherries, then in all probability there’s a problem staring you in the face from around the next corner! That’s not me being pessimistic, that’s just life, I’m simply being a realist. The question is, how do you deal with such issues and at the same time maintain an inner peace and calm? For let’s face it, many of us take our problems to bed with us.

I read an old Andy Capp British comic strip the other day. Typical Andy had come home from the local pub with his buddy after one too many and as he comes through the front door he shouts “Yoo-hoo! It’s me,” and then passes out on the floor. His wife walks over to him and covers him with a blanket and Andy says, “Thanks sweetheart.” She responds by saying “Don’t mention it,” then turning to the reading audience she says, “Never take your problems to bed with you!” She sure got it right.

So how do you avoid that? Going to bed with a heart filled with anxiety, feeling alone and staring into space in the dark of the night with your problems staring right back at you? First of all, the primary key in dealing with any problem has to do with ‘focus’. The human tendency in dealing with problems is to focus on the problem and the difficulty with that is that you can become fixated with the problem, it literally consumes your thoughts.

The Bible’s King Jehoshaphat faced a national dilemma. An invading army that vastly outnumbered his own defence forces came against his nation. From every perspective the king was staring defeat straight in the face. Wisely he called the nation to prayer, and leading them in prayer he said, “O our God…we do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you.” (The Bible, 2 Chronicles 20:12) Jehoshaphat got it right. He did not ignore the problem, you cannot, but he chose to fix his eyes on God and look to Him for the answer. You see when you focus on a problem it tends to get bigger and bigger in your eyes and before you know it the problem has become an impossibility!

Secondly, despite how you are feeling in the midst of the issue you are dealing with, rise up above these feelings and give God thanks. I find Christian music to be an immense help when you are coming through some of life’s struggles. It is a great enabler that prompts and inspires you to lift up your voice in praise to God, and before you know it you’ve taken your mind off the problem and onto the ‘Problem Solver’.

Thirdly, give all your anxiety to God. It was the great Apostle Paul who gave us the remedy for dealing with anxiety. “Do not be anxious about anything,” he said, (The Bible, Philippians 4:6) going on to tell us that we are to bring every disturbing thought to God.

Joseph Scriven who wrote the immortal classic, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” said, “Have we trials and temptations? Is there trouble anywhere? We should never be discouraged, take it to the Lord in prayer.” For Scriven that was the key, take all these issues that burden you down and lay them at the feet of Jesus Christ.

Just last evening I was on the phone to a dear Roman Catholic friend of mine who has been coming through a battle with cancer. Despite the longevity of this trial, my friend, who truly exhibits authentic Christianity, has a remarkable spirit. He would tell you that one of the keys to his unshakeable optimism is that he has given it all over to His God. When we transfer our burdens from our shoulders to His feet, the result is that we begin to experience a peace which according to the Bible, “transcends all understanding” (The Bible, Philippians 4:7)

Throughout the years as a Christian and a pastor I’ve watched some of God’s people deal with some incredibly burdensome issues, yet I’ve also seen them shine in the midst of these seemingly unbearable trials. This is a promise God gives us in Philippians 4:6-7, and I paraphrase, “Give me all your anxiety, all your problems, and in exchange I will give you my peace that is beyond human comprehension.”

That great Dutch saint, Corrie Ten Boom was so right, “Let God’s promises shine on your problems,” and when you do, you chase the darkness away! Dear friend who’s reading this column today, don’t you think it’s time for you to spit out the pits and taste the cherries? It is. My prayer for you this day is that wherever you are and whatever you are coming through that God will deposit in your heart His wonderful peace, and that you will know beyond any shadow of a doubt that as a child of God you are being held in the secure grasps of His mighty hands!