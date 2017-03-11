People urged to fix their pets

PETAWAWA – March is Fix Your Pet month and the Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is encouraging the public to spay or neuter their pets and help reduce the number of unwanted animals in their communities.

Every year, tens of thousands of dogs and cats end up on the streets, where they fall victim to neglect and abuse, or in shelters in search of new homes. Protecting your pet, by having them spayed or neutered, can help reduce that number and make Renfrew County a safer place for our pets.

Spaying or neutering pets may also reduce health risks and improve behaviour in your pet. Fixed pets are also less likely to roam, reducing the risk of injury, accident and loss.

To help combat pet overpopulation, the Ontario SPCA operates three high-volume spay/neuter services across the province that are accessible to the public, shelters and rescue groups, regardless of geography or income level. Since it began offering spay/neuter services in 2009, the society has fixed over 95,000 animals.

“Fixing your pet is the kindest thing you can do,” says Rachel Eden, acting manager of the Renfrew County Animal Care Centre. “It is our duty as responsible pet owners to help reduce the number of unwanted litters that end up homeless and roaming. Many end up in our animal centres where they are fixed and placed up for adoption, but others are not so lucky and are left to fend for themselves.” To learn more about the Ontario SPCA’s spay/neuter services visit spayneuter.ontariospca.ca.

Area residents are also encouraged to enter March’s Cone of Fame Contest. You can post a picture of your fixed pet on social media using the hashtag #ConeOfFame to be entered to WIN weekly prizes.; visit fixyourpet.ca and take the pledge saying you have or will be fixing your pet, to be entered to WIN the Grand Prize and help spread the word about the importance of fixing your pet. To learn more about spaying/neutering or to enter the Cone of Fame contest visit fixyourpet.ca.