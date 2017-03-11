PLK lose to Nepean in OT

The season may be winding down, but the Pembroke Lumber Kings aren't going down without a fight.

The Canada Central Hockey League team hosted the Nepean Raiders Friday night at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, only to lose 3-2 some 1:45 into the extra period.

It was penalties and the power play which proved the Kings undoing, as all three Raiders' goals were done by their power play unit. It hit the ice six separate times during the game.

The Kings' power play scored once out of the four times it was active.

Pembroke 's Jake Smith turned away 25 shots on net, while Marshall Frappier made 30 saves to defend Nepean's goal.

In an intense, energetic game, both teams played each other to a standstill until late in the second period, when, taking advantage of a major checking-from-behind penalty and game misconduct by Lumber King Luka Marinic, PJ Heger of the Raiders got on the scoreboard with the first power play goal of the game. Picking up assists were Bailey Brant and Will Lavezzorio.

Early in the third period, a bench minor call for too many men on the ice proved costly for the Kings, as Geoff Dempster scored on the power play to put Nepean on top with a 2-0 lead. Brant and Lavezzorio again collected assists on the play.

Pembroke got on the scoreboard some six minutes later. Peter Falivena gave the team a well needed boost by making it a 2-1 game, with the help of Justin Felhaber and Taylor Egan, who earned the assists.

Then, nearly 13 minutes into the period, a holding call against Nepean's Malcolm Arseneau led to Matthew Barnaby scoring Pembroke's sole power play goal a minute later, tying things up 2-2, with Brendan Browne and Egan receiving assists.

The goal was good for forcing overtime, which ended on a heartbreaking note when Felhaber was penalized with a minor for holding, putting the Raiders on the power play. Kevin Groulx went in unassisted to end the game with a 3-2 Raiders win.

Nepean's Lavezzorio and Brant were named the first and second stars of the game, while Pembroke's Falivena was the third star.

On Sunday, the Pembroke Lumber Kings season ends when they face the Smiths Falls Bears at the PMC. Game time is 7 p.m.