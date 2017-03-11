Turning the tide of entitlement

Once upon a time, a teacher decided that all the pupils who apply for class would get a passing grade.

As she imagined, some students took advantage of the free tuition, read the free books, got interested and worked for a higher grade. There were others who likewise registered, started reading the books, but as soon as it became challenging, they dropped out and opted for a passing mark. Why make an effort if you are going to pass anyway. The third group had a history of doing as little as possible. They did not even bother to pick up the free books. They registered for the class and waited for the certificate to come in the mail. They were entitled to the passing grade. That was the rule.

Our Pembroke city council is considering introducing a “Basic Income Pilot Project”. Everyone will get a basic living wage. They forget “The Big Book” says on one hand, that we should “help the poor and the sick, and feed the hungry”. But on the other side, the right hand side, it says, “If a man will not work, he should not eat”. In the middle it says, “Dishonest scales are detestable to the Lord”.

If the city council is genuinely concerned about people, it should keep welfare to help those who fall through the cracks of society. The application for welfare should be easy to process in real desperate situations. Then make an asserted effort in job creation by encouraging businesses to expand, and also initiate civic “make work” projects to keep the parks and streets cleaner, shovel driveways for seniors and the disabled, pick up broken bottles along the highway and later, plant rock gardens along the banks of the old downtown railway track. It might not be the work some people like, but not only will people earn their keep, develop some self respect, and break the entitlement complex, and perhaps sleep better at night, but many will realize they need to further their education and look for more stimulating employment.

This idea is not politically correct and the unions will yell like crazy. Even the physically able welfare recipients will complain “it’s not fair”. Why should they have to work to get their money? We talk “tough love” and we know instinctively that it is correct. To balance the left and the right, we need to be involved in people, in their affairs, in “being my brother’s keeper”. It is too easy to give away another benefit and increase the taxes. We need to make the effort to turn the tide of entitlement. A “guaranteed income” will create more people living unfulfilled lives and fewer will ever climb out of the pit of despondency.

(Oh, and the teacher: She won the highest honour in the province for having the most registered students pass a particular course.)

Peter Saffery

Cobden