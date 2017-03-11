Valour's ski team does well

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1, the Valour High School Nordic Ski Team travelled to Timmins to participate in the 2017 Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Nordic Ski Championships.

The senior boys team qualified for OFSAA by finishing second at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Associations (EOSSAA) Nordic Championships. At EOSSAA on Feb. 15, the senior boys team came second in the 7.5-kilometre team event and second in the 800-metre relay event to finish in second overall. The Valour senior boys team at EOSSAA consisted of: Johnathan Frampton, who finished seventh; Nathan Frampton, who finished ninth; Ben Lee, who finished 10th, Henry Thomas, who finished 14th and Liam DiGiacinto, who finished 18th.

In the EOSSAA senior girls race, Sophie Warren finished a strong sixth place and qualified for OFSAA, while Lauren Serviss (13th place), Enya Schroeder (15th place) and Leslie Wilkinson (19th place) rounded out the squad. The Valour junior girls team skied extremely well and won the EOSSAA gold medal as the top team in Eastern Ontario. Fiona Thomas finished third, followed by Catherine Bell (fourth), Keely Patrick (seventh) and Remi Lavoie (eighth) as they captured the overall team title.

The OFSAA Nordic race (Ontario High School Championships) was held at the Porcupine Ski Runners Club in South Porcupine. In the 7.5-kilometre senior boys race, skiers were released in a staggered start every 15 seconds to negotiate an extremely hilly, challenging course. It was a very competitive field, with many of the racers belonging to elite Nordic Ski Clubs such as Nakkertok in Gatineau.

When the race ended, Johnathan Frampton was the top Valour skier with a 52nd place finish, followed closely by Ben Lee in 78th position. Nathan Frampton came 116th, followed by Henry Thomas (123rd place) and Liam DiGiacinto (141st place). The placings allowed Valour to finish in 14th place overall as a team.

In the senior girls race, Sophie Warren carved her way to an exciting 32nd place finish. The junior girls team hit the trails for a four-kilometre race and skied beautifully. Fiona Thomas led the way with a 35th place finish, followed by Catherine Bell, in 50th place; Keely Patrick, in 95th place and Remi Lavoie, in 125th place. This fine showing led the team to an 11th place finish in the overall team standings.

Congratulations to all the athletes on representing Valour High School in fine fashion and on avoiding frost bite.

Submitted by Gary Serviss, special to The Observer